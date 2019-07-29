Sylvan Lake’s first pot shop open for business

Valhalla Cannabis opened its door to eager customers at 10 a.m. on July 27

Valhalla Cannabis opened it’s doors to the public on Saturday morning.

A few early bird customers waited for the door to be unlocked at 10 a.m. on July 27 to get first access to Sylvan Lake’s first cannabis store.

Co-Owner John Larsen said changing the sign in the window from “Opening Soon” to “Now Open” on Friday sparked calls from eager shoppers.

Friday, July 26, saw around 100 friends and family at a soft opening event to work out the final kinks before opening to the public.

The grand opening didn’t see a line, as initially expected, but was steady in it’s opening hour and Larsen expected it would remain that way throughout the day.

Jordyn Bohn, 19, was one of Valhalla Cannabis’ first customers on opening day.

“I’ve been waiting for this to open since I saw the sign get put up and I’m like this is so much better than I thought it was going to be,” she said.

She added the overall experience, staff and store included, was “really pleasant” and “wholesome.”

“This is my new home away from home,” laughed Bohn.

