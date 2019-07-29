Valhalla Cannabis officially opened its doors on July 27 at 10 a.m. to a few eager customers awaiting in the parking lot. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s first pot shop open for business

Valhalla Cannabis opened its door to eager customers at 10 a.m. on July 27

Valhalla Cannabis opened it’s doors to the public on Saturday morning.

A few early bird customers waited for the door to be unlocked at 10 a.m. on July 27 to get first access to Sylvan Lake’s first cannabis store.

Co-Owner John Larsen said changing the sign in the window from “Opening Soon” to “Now Open” on Friday sparked calls from eager shoppers.

Friday, July 26, saw around 100 friends and family at a soft opening event to work out the final kinks before opening to the public.

The grand opening didn’t see a line, as initially expected, but was steady in it’s opening hour and Larsen expected it would remain that way throughout the day.

Jordyn Bohn, 19, was one of Valhalla Cannabis’ first customers on opening day.

“I’ve been waiting for this to open since I saw the sign get put up and I’m like this is so much better than I thought it was going to be,” she said.

She added the overall experience, staff and store included, was “really pleasant” and “wholesome.”

“This is my new home away from home,” laughed Bohn.

READ MORE: First Sylvan Lake pot shop to open Saturday

Previous story
Dried cannabis sales see gains of 7% in May, oil sales climb 19%
Next story
Should dogs be allowed in pubs? This Nova Scotian brewer thinks do

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s first pot shop open for business

Valhalla Cannabis opened its door to eager customers at 10 a.m. on July 27

Town of Sylvan Lake considers crosswalk changes near Steffie Woima School

At a recent council meeting, the mid-block crosswalk on 45 Avenue was recommended for improvements

Sylvan Lake residents reminded fireworks are not permitted in town

There have been a some instances in the last few days of people setting off fireworks in town

Central Albertans urged to take precautions with mosquitoes and West Nile Virus

Alberta Health Services is reminding Albertans to be careful while outside this summer

Stewardship in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Decision time looms for new Calgary arena and home for NHL’s Flames

The city vows municipal property taxes will not increase to pay for the event centre

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Legal challenge to air passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

As of July 15, passengers can be compensated up to $2,400 if they are bumped from a flight

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

Most Read