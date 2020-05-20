TC Energy joins pumped hydro power storage project at retired coal mine site

TC Energy joins pumped hydro power storage project at retired coal mine site

CALGARY — Developers of a stored hydroelectric power project to be built next to a retired open pit coal mine east of Jasper National Park have enlisted TC Energy Corp. as a partner.

Kipp Horton, CEO of Calgary-based WindRiver Power Corp., says bringing the power, utility and pipeline giant in as an investor means that its Canyon Creek project, the first large-scale power storage project in Alberta, could start construction by year-end.

The facility is to consist of two new water storage ponds, one 40 and the other 32 hectares, and a seven-kilometre, 2.5-metre-wide connecting pipeline.

At night, when power demand is low, water will be pumped from the lower to the upper pond, gaining 500 metres of elevation. When demand is high, the water will flow the other way, turning a turbine generator producing 75 megawatts for up to 37 hours at a time.

In an email, TC Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Link says the exact ownership split will be determined when a final investment decision is made near the end of this year, but both parties will be major shareholders in the $200-million project.

The Canyon Creek project is to be located next to the Obed Mountain thermal coal mine, which was shut down in 2012, and will utilize its access road and high-voltage power lines.

TC Energy has also proposed building a 1,000-megawatt, $3.3-billion pumped hydro storage project at Meaford, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calkins says federal supports pick ‘winners and losers’
Next story
Aurora to enter U.S. market with $40 million of acquisition of CBD brand Reliva

Just Posted

Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Chinook’s Edge School Division dual credit program

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Summer Cruisin’: Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to ‘pod’ life

Summer Cruisin’: Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to ‘pod’ life

US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance

US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

NHL coaches on life behind the bench: ‘It’s a really emotional place’

NHL coaches on life behind the bench: ‘It’s a really emotional place’

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

Most Read