Telus has joined several other big Canadian companies, including the major banks, in making it mandatory for workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (file photo)

Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Telus workers not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15 to be tested 2 times a week

Telus is the latest Canadian employer to tell workers they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Telus team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter a Telus building.

Telus employees working with the public in retail, health, or tech support must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or submit to at least twice-weekly testing to prove they are virus-free.

Vaccinated employees working from home will be allowed to return to their offices in January, the company said Tuesday.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will continue to work from home.

Telus says 89 per cent of its employees support vaccination.

Telus joins Canada’s five big banks – BMO, RBC, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank – in making shots mandatory for staff.

Last month, the federal government announced it will make vaccinations mandatory for all of its workers.

