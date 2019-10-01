A Telus sign is pictured at company’s annual meeting in Vancouver on May 8, 2014. Telus Corp. has signed a deal to buy ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for roughly $700 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Telus to buy ADT’s Canadian security business, ADT Inc. to pay special dividend

ADT Canada employs about 1,000 and has approximately 500,000 residential and business customers

Telus Corp. is dramatically increasing the size of its home and business security operations with a deal to buy ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for roughly $700 million.

The Vancouver-based company said Tuesday the purchase is part of its move to provide monitoring for fires, floods, carbon monoxide leaks and break-ins as well as internet-controlled automation features.

“Importantly, the ADT Canada acquisition … also supports the continued advancement of Telus’s health strategy,” including remote patient care, Telus said in a statement.

ADT Canada employs about 1,000 and has approximately 500,000 residential and business customers — about five times the number at Telus SmartHome Security and Secure Business, which was launched last year.

ADT Inc. said Tuesday it will pay a one-time special dividend of up to US$550 million, or 70 cents per share, for its shareholders when the deal closes.

“The sale of our more capital intensive Canadian operations enables us to sharpen our focus on the exciting growth and higher margin opportunities in the U.S., where we can more efficiently invest our time and resources,” ADT Inc. president and CEO Jim DeVries said in a statement from Boca Raton, Fla.

ALSO READ: Bell joins Rogers with ‘unlimited’ data plans, but not Telus

ADT Inc. also said there will be a non-cash charge in the third quarter in connection with the transaction, but didn’t provide an estimate.

Several of Canada’s major phone and cable companies have identified home security and home automation services as growth opportunities for their latest generation of networks, including fifth-generation wireless service.

Bell Canada parent BCE Inc. bought AlarmForce Industries for about $182 million in a deal that closed in early 2018 and then later sold 30,000 AlarmForce customer accounts in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan to Telus for about $66.5 million.

Rogers Communications Inc. also offers customers home security services.

Telus estimates that its home security business added more than 12,000 new customers in the third quarter, bringing its total security subscriber base to about 100,000 prior to the ADT acquisition.

The ADT deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Just Posted

Coats for Kids and Families program returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association’s annual program kicked off this season on Oct. 1

Benalto’s train station sees new life as community hub

The Benalto Centennial Station held its grand opening on Sept. 28

Second annual Flannel and Feast Festival a cold success

The festival was held in the library parking lot on Sept. 28

Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

The 45th Anniversary Bash will be at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18

Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Over the course of a week, each of the schools in Sylvan Lake participated in the annual run

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Day parole denied to ‘sexually greedy’ pedophile who assaulted Edmonton girls

He was declared a long-term offender in 2002 after serving four years for molesting six children

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read