Telus to launch 5G wireless service in 5 markets on Friday, 26 more by year end

VANCOUVER — Telus says its fifth-generation wireless network will be activated in five of Canada’s largest markets starting Friday, with another 26 to be added by the end of this year.

It also says Samsung has been added to its list of 5G network equipment suppliers, in addition to Nokia and Ericsson.

Details of the Samsung agreement weren’t released, but the announcement is further evidence that Canada’s carriers aren’t waiting to see if China-based Huawei will be banned from their 5G networks.

The Telus 5G network will initially be available in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area.

Rogers Communications was the first of Canada’s national carriers to launch fifth generation service in January, while BCE’s Bell Canada announced its 5G launch last week.

There are currently only a few 5G-ready smartphones models available in Canada from Samsung, LG and Motorola but others are expected to follow later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T, TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

