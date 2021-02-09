Town of Sylvan Lake plans new recruitment initiative with Win This Space contest

The Win This Space logo which will appear in the window of available retail locations in downtown Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)

The contest will encourage participants to “explore their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

The Town of Sylvan Lake is planning a new “business pitch competition” which will launch in the beginning of March.

The Win This Space Contest is a recruitment initiative which will encourage participants to “explore their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

The grand prize of this competition is a rent-free store front (up to $15,000) for one year.

The contest also includes mentoring, business training and networking opportunities for the participants.

The initiative was approved by Town Council last month, but applications to take part are not yet being accepted.

Contestant registration opens on March 2, and all contestants must complete their entry form by 11 p.m. on March 31.

The rules have not yet been announced for the contest. They are expected to be announced following the regular meeting of council on Feb. 22.

Two major sponsors have been announced for the contest: Community Futures Central Alberta and Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s, Waterfront Commercial District Committee.

Together, these sponsor ensure the minimum dollar amount required for the grand prize is available, and the contest can move ahead.

“Sponsorship and community support are paramount to the success and vitality of the Win This Space Competition; we are so very grateful for both Community Futures, and the local Chamber of Commerce for stepping up and partnering with us – this is an exciting time!” said Amanda Mercer, economic development officer with the Town, said in a press release.

The Town has also created a sponsorship package for the contest which includes “opportunities for in-kind sponsorships from the community to enhance competition events, expand our marketing and add additional value to the grand prize, are now being sought out.”

A preliminary wish list of sponsorship needs includes, but is not limited to: finale host location;

media sponsorships; photography services; Contest wrap up video/ promotional video and Grand Prize contributions.

More information about the contest and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.sylvanlake.ca/winthisspace.