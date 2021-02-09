Town of Sylvan Lake plans new recruitment initiative with Win This Space contest

The contest will encourage participants to “explore their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

The Win This Space logo which will appear in the window of available retail locations in downtown Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)

The Win This Space logo which will appear in the window of available retail locations in downtown Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)

The Town of Sylvan Lake is planning a new “business pitch competition” which will launch in the beginning of March.

The Win This Space Contest is a recruitment initiative which will encourage participants to “explore their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

The grand prize of this competition is a rent-free store front (up to $15,000) for one year.

The contest also includes mentoring, business training and networking opportunities for the participants.

The initiative was approved by Town Council last month, but applications to take part are not yet being accepted.

Contestant registration opens on March 2, and all contestants must complete their entry form by 11 p.m. on March 31.

The rules have not yet been announced for the contest. They are expected to be announced following the regular meeting of council on Feb. 22.

Two major sponsors have been announced for the contest: Community Futures Central Alberta and Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s, Waterfront Commercial District Committee.

Together, these sponsor ensure the minimum dollar amount required for the grand prize is available, and the contest can move ahead.

“Sponsorship and community support are paramount to the success and vitality of the Win This Space Competition; we are so very grateful for both Community Futures, and the local Chamber of Commerce for stepping up and partnering with us – this is an exciting time!” said Amanda Mercer, economic development officer with the Town, said in a press release.

The Town has also created a sponsorship package for the contest which includes “opportunities for in-kind sponsorships from the community to enhance competition events, expand our marketing and add additional value to the grand prize, are now being sought out.”

A preliminary wish list of sponsorship needs includes, but is not limited to: finale host location;

media sponsorships; photography services; Contest wrap up video/ promotional video and Grand Prize contributions.

More information about the contest and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.sylvanlake.ca/winthisspace.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As feds audit landlords over rent aid, businesses fall through cracks of new program

Just Posted

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Heath, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Black Press file photo).
Two more deaths in central zone including woman in her 20s

There are now 5,831 active cases in the province, with 281 in Red Deer

The Win This Space logo which will appear in the window of available retail locations in downtown Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)
Town of Sylvan Lake plans new recruitment initiative with Win This Space contest

The contest will encourage participants to “explore their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

BUNDLED UP-Terrence Delaney walked through the snow in downtown Red Deer on a particularly cold day, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016. Red Deerians faced heavy snowfall and cold winds last weekend. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
Cold warning continues for central Alberta

Risk of frost bite and hypothermia

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Alberta reports growing number of COVID variants

Red Deer has 276 active case of the coronavirus

Cindy Pelletier poses for a photo before giving birth to the child she was carrying for a same-sex couple from France. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake woman says surrogacy helps complete families

Cindy Pelletier says being a surrogate is what she was meant to do

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Sonya Savage, minister of energy in Alberta, speaks during an event to mark the start of right-of-way construction for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Acheson, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Savage says Alberta is reinstating a 1976 policy that protected the Rocky Mountains from coal mining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Didn’t get this one right:’ Alberta reinstates coal-mines policy after public outcry

The United Conservative government will reinstate a policy on coal mining in the Rockies

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo
Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Most Read