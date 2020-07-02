Imports fell 3.9 per cent in May to $35.3 billion, despite the partial reopening of the economy, in a July 2, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose and imports fell again

Exports up 3.8 per cent in May

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed in May as exports and oil prices climbed while imports fell.

The agency says the deficit contracted to $677 million in May compared with a deficit of $4.3 billion in April when exports and imports both plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total exports rose 6.7 per cent in May to reach $34.6 billion, however Statistics Canada noted that they were down 34.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, imports fell 3.9 per cent in May to $35.3 billion, despite the partial reopening of the economy.

Imports were down by nearly a third compared with year ago.

In volume terms, exports were up 3.8 per cent in May, while imports fell 6.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

economytrade

