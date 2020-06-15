Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain says oil is flowing again through its pipeline after as much 190,000 litres of light crude spilled from a pumping facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

A statement from the Crown-owned company says the pipeline was restarted Sunday afternoon.

The line was shut down early Saturday when an alarm was triggered at the Sumas pump station.

An investigation continues but Trans Mountain linked the cause to a fitting on a 2.5-centimetre pipe, and says the oil was contained, recovered and slated for disposal.

A statement posted late Sunday by the Environment Ministry says Trans Mountain’s is co-ordinating the response at the site, along with environmental and emergency contractors.

The ministry says there has been no reported impact to groundwater, but monitoring continues.

Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver said Saturday’s spill marked the fourth time in 15 years that the pipeline has spilled oil on their land.

He said in a statement that it happened just south of a cultural and burial ground of great significance to his people.

“Our main concern is for the cleanup of this spill and preventing further impacts to our territory. We need to have our monitors on the ground immediately.”

Trans Mountain said crews at its incident command post were working on the cleanup with local officials, area Indigenous groups, the Canada Energy Regulator, the Transportation Safety Board and the province.

The pipeline moves about 300,000 barrels of crude a day between Alberta and B.C.’s waterfront terminal near Vancouver.

The federal government approved expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline last June that will triple its capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex plans to reopen cinemas, while shares suffer over failed Cineworld deal
Next story
North American bounce back following additional intervention from U.S. Fed

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at two active cases; state of public health emergency lapsed in Alberta

State of public health emergency expired Monday: Minister of Health

PHOTO: Sylvan Laker given Women of Excellence Award

HJ Cody teacher Jacqui Renwick was named the recipient of the award on June 13

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp goes ahead with 2020 sessions

The first session of the SLHC begins July 5, with the opening of the NexSource Centre

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

North American bounce back following additional intervention from U.S. Fed

North American bounce back following additional intervention from U.S. Fed

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Cineplex plans to reopen cinemas, while shares suffer over failed Cineworld deal

Cineplex plans to reopen cinemas, while shares suffer over failed Cineworld deal

Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

Body-worn cameras come with legal issues and privacy concerns: Lacombe Police Service

Central ALberta police service wants to take responsible approach to such technology

Beef industry not letting up on the pressure

ABP, ACFA, CCA continuing to fight for producers, processors

May home sales up compared with April, but still well below year-ago level

Weakest sales for the month since 1996

Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July

Gradual reopening of movie theatres

Most Read