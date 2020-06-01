Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trans Mountain says it has reached another “key milestone” in the project to triple capacity of a pipeline moving oil from the Edmonton area to port in Burnaby, B.C.

A statement says construction on a seven-kilometre section of the line has begun in Kamloops.

It says a crew of up to 50 is preparing the area, but the workforce will grow to about 600 during peak construction later this summer or early fall.

The federal Crown corporation says completion of the Kamloops section of pipeline is expected in about seven months.

Kamloops is part of Trans Mountain’s Interior construction area that is to see 185-kilometres of pipe laid from just north of the city to the summit of the Coquihalla Highway.

Trans Mountain delivers about 300,000 barrels of petroleum products daily, but expansion is expected to boost that to 890,000 barrels and increase the number of tankers through Vancouver’s harbour to more than one a day.

“It is good news for workers in the region and an important step forward on the path to building this critical piece of infrastructure,” Ian Anderson, president and CEO of Trans Mountain, says in the statement.

Construction spending in the Kamloops area is expected to be more than $450 million over the next two years, with additional workforce spending of more than $40 million.

Pipe installation began in Alberta late last year and the first section of pipe, near Edmonton, is 60 per cent complete, the company said last month.

The estimated cost of completing the entire expansion project was originally estimated at $7.4 billion, but Anderson said in February the budget had grown to $12.6 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020

The Canadian Press

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bombardier exits commercial jet sector with closure of US$550M CRJ deal
Next story
Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses

Just Posted

Zero active cases of COVID-19 in central zone

53 people in hospital

New Sylvan Lake playground deferred to 2021

Town Council says it will re-tender the Centennial Park project in 2021 with a $350,000 price tag

WATCH: HJ Cody staff surprise Sylvan Lake graduates

Staff from HJ Cody surprised graduates Saturday morning with a special gift

Sylvan Lake RCMP searching for missing man

Steven Hull was last seen in Sylvan Lake the morning of May 28.

$2 raise for some health care workers in Alberta over a month late

Delay isn’t from Alberta Health, spokesperson confirms

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses

Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses

‘What do we do now?’ Labour dispute at Regina refinery nears 6 months

‘What do we do now?’ Labour dispute at Regina refinery nears 6 months

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

Bombardier exits commercial jet sector with closure of US$550M CRJ deal

Bombardier exits commercial jet sector with closure of US$550M CRJ deal

North American stock markets up slightly to start June after two strong months

North American stock markets up slightly to start June after two strong months

Solidarity together: Central Albertans protest in Red Deer against racism

Racism is a concern in central Alberta

WCPS, STAR Catholic raise busing fees

Both school divisions hike fees to compensate for budget changes

Most Read