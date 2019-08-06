Transat warns of ‘abusive’ bid to stop sale to Air Canada, files complaint with regulator

Group Mach hopes to secure “at least” 6.9 million Class B shareholders at a cost of about $97 million

Transat A.T. Inc. is warning shareholders against what it calls an “abusive” and “misleading” move by Montreal real estate developer Group Mach to block the tour operator’s sale to Air Canada.

Transat says it has filed a complaint with Quebec’s securities tribunal concerning Group Mach’s effort last week to scoop up 19.5 per cent of Transat’s shares at $14 per share in order to stop the pending acquisition.

Transat says its board rejects Group Mach’s bid as a “significant risk” to shareholders that disregards their interests and subverts financial market rules.

The offer from Group Mach chief executive Vincent Chiara represents an eight per cent premium over Air Canada’s $13 per share offer, which Transat’s board approved in June.

Group Mach hopes to secure “at least” 6.9 million Class B shareholders at a cost of about $97 million.

The CEO said last week he believes Air Canada under-values Transat, saying its sale process to the country’s largest airline was flawed and full of uncertainty for Transat employees and its Montreal head office.

READ MORE: Air Canada stock hits new high on news of exclusive talks to buy Transat AT

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Jazz at the Lake returns to Sylvan Lake next weekend

The annual jazz festival is Aug. 16-18 at various locations around town

Movie-goers brave cold water to watch The Meg on Sylvan Lake

The third annual Jaws at the Lake Series was held Aug. 4 at Lakeshore Park in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake man accused of father’s murder appears in Rimbey court

Freeman to be back in court Sept. 6

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Kenney takes aim at Trudeau directly ahead of fall federal election

Kenney is outspoken about opposing Trudeau on issues including the carbon tax, equalization payments

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Evacuation ends and rail line reopens after Alberta train derailment

The railway says the line reopened Saturday morning at 11 a.m. MT

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

Most Read