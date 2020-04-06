Trican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans

Trican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans

CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says it has cut its employee costs by half through salary reductions, layoffs and job sharing in reaction to a severe slowdown in drilling activity due to low oil prices.

The Calary-based company, which offers hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” and other well completion services mainly in Western Canada, says it has also reduced by half the number of staffed equipment units it has in the field.

It says its executive and director cash compensation has been reduced by 20 per cent and it will restrict spending going forward to sustaining capital as it forecasts a 50 per cent drop in industry activity in the second half of 2020.

Calgary rival Calfrac Well Services Ltd. announced about two weeks ago it would reduce its staffed equipment to nine from 19 in North America, resulting in a 40 per cent downsizing of its related workforce, and would trim salaries throughout the organization.

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors estimates its members have slashed their workforces by between 20 and 50 per cent this year as a market share battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia drive oil prices down.

In a business update, Trican says it expects to report revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of about $192 million as its crews were fully booked through January and February but jobs began to be cancelled in late March.

“This year will be extremely challenging for our industry and Trican,” it said in a news release.

“Trican will adjust available operating capacity, targeting positive operating cash flow, regardless of the level of demand for our services. This disciplined strategy will allow us to maintain a strong balance sheet during these uncertain times and be positioned well coming out of this downturn.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TCW, TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

Trican Well Services

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North American stock markets rise on hope of slowing growth of virus

Just Posted

Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

Province provides daily update

School boards in Sylvan Lake announce layoffs due to COVID-19 funding cuts

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge say the layoffs of bus drivers and educational assistants are temporary

Sylvan Lake man wins STARS Lottery grand prize

The grand prize winners were all from Central Alberta, including Sheldon Mudry from Sylvan Lake

COVID-19: First death confirmed in central zone, provincial cases reach 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

COVID-19 crisis distracting from flood-prone First Nation’s plight: NDP

COVID-19 crisis distracting from flood-prone First Nation’s plight: NDP

Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

Ont. court upholds murder conviction in death of girl found in burning suitcase

Ont. court upholds murder conviction in death of girl found in burning suitcase

British cancelled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

British cancelled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

NHL playoff scenarios run the gamut of where, when and how

NHL playoff scenarios run the gamut of where, when and how

Leafs’ Matthews, Marner, Penguins’ Marleau relive start of ageless friendship

Leafs’ Matthews, Marner, Penguins’ Marleau relive start of ageless friendship

Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare’s Tommy Douglas, dies

Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare’s Tommy Douglas, dies

Most Read