TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index inched higher midweek as Shopify Inc. overtook the Royal Bank of Canada to become the country’s most valuable company thanks in part to a boom in online shopping while Canadians adopt physical distancing.

The Ottawa-based technology company’s market capitalization increased to nearly $121.3 billion after its shares rose nearly seven per cent or $67.17 to $1,034.42 after it reported quarterly revenue growth and strong demand for its services.

Shopify’s shares have doubled year-to-date and have surged from $357.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Royal Bank’s shares were down slightly Wednesday and have declined 17.6 per cent this year and nearly 21 per cent over the year as the banking sector has come under pressure.

“A couple months ago, we were talking about what a great Canadian success story (Shopify was),” said Michael Currie, vice-president and investment adviser at TD Wealth, about the tech company before it overtook RBC.

“They just blew away expectations. And so, even in the midst of this pandemic, there are companies that are coming out saying: business is great. And Shopify is certainly one of them.”

Rising to that top spot in Canada doesn’t guarantee perpetual success. Blackberry (then called Research in Motion), Valeant and Nortel all had the title at one time.

The technology sector gained nearly 3.8 per cent on the day with Blackberry up six per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 19.18 points at 14,830.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.45 points at 28,664.64. The S&P 500 index was down 20.02 points at 2,848.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.27 points at 8,854.39 on another strong performance from tech companies.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.80 cents US compared with an average of 71.27 cents US on Tuesday.

Energy and materials were the big losers Wednesday. The sectors lost 2.9 and 1.9 per cent respectively under price pressure from crude oil and gold as Frontera Energy Corp. was down 5.6 per cent and Barrick Gold Corp. was off 5.4 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc., long viewed as one of the biggest, steadiest energy companies, reported a huge loss and cut its dividend.

The July crude oil contract was down 87 cents at US$25.62 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 19 cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.10 at US$1,688.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.45 cents at nearly US$2.35 a pound.

Oil snapped a five-day winning streak on concerns about tightening oil storage capacity.

“Even though the weekly crude inventories rose less than expected and domestic production declined … the capacity issues seem to be the biggest explanation for the drop today,” Currie said.

Investors seemed to ignore for the most part negative economic data, including Wednesday’s report that private U.S. employers cut 20.2 million more jobs than they created last month.

Currie said there’s a tug of war between optimism that economic reopenings signal that COVID-19 may be behind us and those that believe the market recovery was too fast.

“There’s still a lot of people in the double-dip camp, that we need to retest the lows before we can head further. So it seems to be a bit of a balancing act right there in the last few weeks.”

Currie noted the big difference between the market drop and the recovery.

“On the way down it was everybody. On the way back up it’s only certain areas that are better than others.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:RY, TSX:BB, TSX:ABX, TSX:SU, TSX:FCC, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press

Stocks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shopify reports Q1 revenue up as more businesses go online due to the pandemic
Next story
Students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Just Posted

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

Virtual author talk planned for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

16-year-old author Sophie Torro will speak to registrants during a Zoom meeting held by the library

Man dead, RCMP officer and woman injured: Shots fired outside Blackfalds residence Wednesday

RCMP asked some Blackfalds residents to lock doors, stay in basements earlier Wednesday

Eyes Ears Optical and Hearing in Lacombe reopens with COVID-19 relaunch plan

Alberta Government announced plans to reopen certain health services on May 4

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Cargill employee’s father dies; moment of silence at plant for worker who died

Cargill employee’s father dies; moment of silence at plant for worker who died

Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Crescent Point reports $2.32-billion Q1 loss due to plunge in oil prices

Crescent Point reports $2.32-billion Q1 loss due to plunge in oil prices

Alberta suspends environmental monitoring rules for oilsands over COVID concerns

Alberta suspends environmental monitoring rules for oilsands over COVID concerns

Suncor CEO predicts slow recovery for sector from pandemic demand crunch

Suncor CEO predicts slow recovery for sector from pandemic demand crunch

Students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

TSX inches higher as Shopify overtakes RBC as top Canadian company

Lacombe salon owner excited, but very nervous to reopen

Salons were included in phase one of the provincial relaunch strategy

Most Read