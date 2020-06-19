Twitter took the rare step of adding a warning that a video tweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump was “manipulated media,” in a June 19, 2020 story. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

Tweet gets “manipulated media” warning

LONDON — Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company’s crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.

After Trump tweeted the video late Thursday, Twitter took the rare step of adding a warning that it was “manipulated media” and linked to a page that said multiple journalists confirmed the clip was edited to make it look like a CNN broadcast. The video remains visible in Trump’s timeline.

The doctored clip used footage from a video that went viral last year of two toddlers, one black, one white, which CNN used for a story it did on the boys’ friendship.

The video Trump shared begins with footage of the boys running set to ominous music, with a fake misspelled CNN caption reading, “Terrified todler runs from racist baby.” Then it cuts to other footage from the original video of the boys excitedly running to each other and hugging, which formed the basis of the original CNN story, before showing the message, “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

It’s the latest salvo in the battle between Trump and tech companies, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices. Trump lashed out at Twitter last month after it added fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting, and vowed to add new regulations to rein in social media companies.

Twitter in March used the “manipulated media” warning to mark a video of Biden shared by President Donald Trump.

By The Associated Press

Donald Trump twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says retail sales plunged 26.4 per cent in April

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone remains at two active cases

Alberta Cannabis Council says the black market has become bolder in sales

The ACC wants to see steps taken to take down the black market and help small businesses

Rimbey woman struggling to get tested for COVID-19

Alice Bateman, 64, first reached out to her doctor about her symptoms in early March

Sylvan Lake business donating proceeds from specific item to charity

E-patches & Crests is donating proceeds from sale of four crests to charity, including local food bank

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

Tweet gets “manipulated media” warning

Statistics Canada says retail sales plunged 26.4 per cent in April

Bigger drop than anticipated

China charges two Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor charged

O’Toole sidesteps clear definition, acknowledgment of systemic racism

Three out of four Conservative candidates acknowledge systemic racism

Grieving mother of daughter shot dead by police says she wants justice

Grieving mother of daughter shot dead by police says she wants justice

Derek Sloan, Leslyn Lewis strive to regain footing in Conservative debate

Derek Sloan, Leslyn Lewis strive to regain footing in Conservative debate

RCMP justified in ‘harrowing’ shootout that killed murder suspect: watchdog

RCMP justified in ‘harrowing’ shootout that killed murder suspect: watchdog

Kenney, NDP trade barbs on pitch for Alberta to quit CPP, build own pension plan

Kenney, NDP trade barbs on pitch for Alberta to quit CPP, build own pension plan

Most Read