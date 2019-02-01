In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Nebraska. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nati Harnik, File)

U.S. government appeals ruling that blocked Keystone pipeline

The line, sponsored by TransCanada, would begin in Alberta

The Trump administration is appealing a court ruling that blocked the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Justice Department attorneys on Friday appealed the November ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris that blocked a construction permit for the 1,184-mile (1,900-kilometre) pipeline.

The line sponsored by Calgary-based TransCanada would begin in Alberta and shuttle as much as 830,000 barrels a day of crude through a half dozen states to terminals on the Gulf Coast.

READ MORE: Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

It was rejected by former President Barack Obama in 2015. That decision was reversed in 2017 by President Donald Trump, who has promoted the $8 billion project as part of his effort to boost American energy industries.

After environmental groups sued, Morris said the administration had not fully considered potential oil spills and other impacts and that further reviews were needed.

The Associated Press

