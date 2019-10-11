Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

The national statistics office says Canada’s unemployment rate nudged down to 5.5 per cent in September as the economy added 54,000 net new jobs, driven by gains in full-time work.

Statistics Canada says the jobs growth was largely concentrated in the health-care sector, and notes gains in the number of public-sector and self-employed workers.

The report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined.

ALSO READ: B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

The agency’s latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 49,400 new positions in services industries, but an drop of 21,000 jobs in the private sector.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 years old saw drops in the ranks of full- and part-time workers, inching their unemployment rate to 11.9 per cent — not all that dissimilar from the same time one year ago.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 456,000 jobs, for an increase of 2.4 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in September but less than expected

Just Posted

Lacombe Chamber hosts election forum at LMC

LPC, CPC, PPC and NDP battle for Red Deer-Lacombe votes

NDP candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe committed to creating new green jobs

Lauren Pezzella says the country needs to diversify away from fossil fuels

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Liberal candidate, Tiffany Rose, strong advocate for mental health

Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Jo(E) Social Media’s Joe Whitbread

Discussion focuses on the past, present and future of our social interactions online

Ponoka forum sees three candidates take part

Election day looms on Oct. 21

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Most Read