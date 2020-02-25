Marcel Groleau, President of the Union des Producteurs Agricoles and Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture take part in a news conference, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

The federal government is being warned that Canada’s agricultural industry is near the “tipping point” as blockades erected to protest a pipeline project in B.C. continue to wreak havoc with the country’s rail system.

Mary Robinson of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture says farmers and producers are paying a heavy price despite have nothing to do with the dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

She says the blockades are causing propane and feed shortages for farmers and making it difficult — or impossible — to get their products to market.

It’s too early to talk about compensation, she adds, but predicts farmers will feel the impacts for years to come.

She says the federal government needs to take decisive action to address the situation and start working on a long-term plan for preventing such rail disruptions in the future.

The federation is expected to raise its concerns directly with the federal agriculture minister when she addresses its annual general meeting later on Tuesday.

READ MORE: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgricultureCoastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change
Next story
U.S. analysts agree Canadian energy projects are harder to complete

Just Posted

These Kids Were Made For Singin’ and That’s Just What They’ll Do!

HJ Cody prepares for its fall musical “Peace, Love and Music: A 1960s Music Revue”

Sylvan Lakers heading to North American Indigenous Games

A coach and four players will be taking the trip to Halifax, N.S. in July to compete in lacrosse

Sylvan Lake welcomes two new doctors

Dr’s Biana Manchik and Andrew Schwartz are the two new doctors practicing at Sylvan Medical Center

Second catholic elementary school years away for Sylvan Lake

A request has been put in for two portables for École Our Lady of the Rosary’s population growth

Sylvan Lake Wranglers lead series with two overtime wins

The Wranglers are playing the Red Deer Vipers in the division semi-finals of the HJHL

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

Province commits long term to 4-H in Alberta

10-year funding commitment will sustain re-structured 4-H organization

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

Father and two children, from Southern Alberta, killed in fatal crash in B.C.

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Most Read