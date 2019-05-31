Starting in the U.S. and Canada, riders will see a summary of behavioural guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that riders with a rating from drivers that’s significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they’ll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. The ride-share company, however, expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.

Starting with the U.S. and Canada, riders will see a summary of the guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them.

Uber adds that unruly riders could also be banned from getting food delivered by the service.

Despite reporting a dramatic revenue growth in its first financial report this year, the ride-hailing giant also posted $1 billion in losses. Uber went public three weeks ago and its shares have been trading below its IPO price ever since.

READ MORE: Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping in U.S.

The Canadian Press

Most Read