Softwood lumber is pictured along the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Softwood lumber is pictured along the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser Timber shuts down takeover report; shares spike

Company says it has not received a proposal and there are no ongoing discussions

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it has not received any takeover offer after a report that Kronospan, an existing shareholder, and CVC Capital Partners were interested in making a bid for the company.

West Fraser says it previously met with Kronospan and the private equity firm, but it has not received a proposal and there are no ongoing discussions regarding the terms of any transaction.

It says it is focused on “executing on its business strategy to create shareholder value.”

A media report suggested that CVC Capital and wood panel manufacturer Kronospan had submitted a joint expression of interest in buying the company.

Shares in West Fraser closed up 14.7 per cent to $123.83 on Tuesday.

Analyst Paul Quinn of RBC Dominion Securities says there could be “material hurdles” to clear before any transaction could occur.

“We think any deal might need to be friendly,” he wrote in a report.

That’s because West Fraser filings says certain corporate transaction may require approvals from class B shares, which are at least 91 per cent held by the Ketcham family. Billionaire Jim Pattison owns at least nine per cent of common shares.

Quinn also said there could be competition issues related to European OSB concentrations since Kronospan controls about 40 per cent of the market and West Fraser 12 per cent.

“As a result, we expect that a transaction would come under scrutiny from the relevant competition authorities and potentially require divestment of West Fraser’s European OSB assets.”

RELATED: West Fraser cutting pulp production at Alberta mill, changing type of pulp output

RELATED: West Fraser temporarily adopts three day work week at B.C. lumber mills

forestry

Previous story
Economists predict inflation climbed even higher in June amid ‘reopening effect’
Next story
Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

Just Posted

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot participate in a signing ceremony on the Siksika Nation in Siksika Nation, Alta., Thursday, June 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Keep our people safe’: Alberta First Nation wants to move ahead with police force

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. Alberta Emergency Alert says a storm has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the southeastern corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta Emergency Alert says storm caused property damage in southeast

Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Starting this fall the Alberta government will be expanding the range of supports available for victims of crime.The justice minister says the changes, set to begin Sept. 1, will give additional help to victims of violence who face complex and unique problems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta expanding supports and consolidating services for victims of crime