Workers survey the damage of a pipeline leak in a field near Edinburg, N.D. (TC Energy Corp. via the Canadian Press)

Western oil prices slip as Keystone pipeline leak cleanup continues in North Dakota

TC Energy says about 4,300 barrels recovered from the 9,120 barrels estimated to have leaked

Prices for Western Canadian Select oil continued to soften on Monday as TC Energy Corp. reported recovering about half the crude that leaked from its Keystone pipeline in North Dakota last week.

Spokesman Terry Cuhna says about 4,300 barrels of oil have been recovered from the 9,120 barrels initially estimated to have leaked from the pipeline into a field near Edinburg, N.D., but there’s still no firm estimate of when it will be restored to service.

About 200 personnel are on site working on cleanup and remediation. TC Energy says the company expects to expose and extract the damaged section of pipe by the end of the week and send it to a government-approved laboratory for inspection.

Meanwhile, the loss of 590,000 barrels per day of pipeline capacity is being linked to deeper discounts for WCS, a blend of oilsands bitumen and lighter oil.

Oil brokerage Net Energy Exchange reports the discount to New York-traded West Texas Intermediate widened to US$22.35 per barrel on Monday, its weakest level this year. That’s up from US$22.00 on Friday and more than $5 higher than before the pipeline incident.

READ MORE: Keystone XL opponents point to North Dakota spill

In a note, analyst Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets says there’s enough unused storage in the western Canadian oil handling system to mitigate impact of the outage for about 20 days but more rail would be needed to relieve pressure if the pipeline remains offline much longer.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Next story
Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital security company 2Keys

Just Posted

New director of Sylvan Lake Municipal Library sees potential in branch and town

Andrea Newland took over as director of the Sylvan Lake Library mid-October.

Snow and ice covered highways and roads around Sylvan Lake, Central Alberta

Snowfall overnight and continued snow throughout the day have brought out the snow plows

Sylvan Lake students recognized for academic excellence

Ecole HJ Cody High School hosted its annual Academic Awards Night at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 1

HJ Cody Lakers clinch league championship in Sylvan Lake

The HJ Cody Lakers hosted the Stettler Wildcats in battle for the league title on Nov. 2

Sylvan Lake Legion prepares for Remembrance Day with poppy blitz

The annual poppy sale blitz occurred around town over the weekend

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Blackfalds RCMP remind motorists to slow down on icy roads

Area highways are icy and not in good shape for travel

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

Western oil prices slip as Keystone pipeline leak cleanup continues in North Dakota

TC Energy says about 4,300 barrels recovered from the 9,120 barrels estimated to have leaked

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Authorities in Alberta seek tips after bald eagles shot and killed

One bird was found in the Fort McMurray area, and another in Wetaskiwin

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Most Read