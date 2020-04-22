WestJet cancels thousands of domestic flights through May as virus gashes sales

WestJet cancels thousands of domestic flights through May as virus gashes sales

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will cancel more than 4,000 domestic flights weekly in May as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the airline industry.

The company says it will remove some 600 daily flights from its schedule between May 5 and June 4 — about 18,000 trips in total —due to “significantly reduced guest demand” during the crisis.

The Calgary-based carrier says all international flights, including to the U.S., remain suspended through June 4.

Last week, Air Canada halted most international flights until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. cancelled all trips until May 31.

The decisions extended the suspension of more than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing trips by another month as closed borders and vanishing demand ravage the travel sector.

WestJet and other airlines offer two-year vouchers for trips they’ve cancelled, though advocates argue travellers should be entitled to refunds for flight services paid for but not received, as in the United States and the European Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ).

The Canadian Press

WestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy
Next story
Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Just Posted

Veteran Profile: Mel Barr

Mel Barr, Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (RCAMC)

City of Red Deer down to one active case, a decrease of two

Province provides daily update

U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Key COVID-19 testing chemical reaches Canada, amid China empty-plane denials

Key COVID-19 testing chemical reaches Canada, amid China empty-plane denials

Analysis finds Alberta public pension manager loses big in oilpatch investments

Analysis finds Alberta public pension manager loses big in oilpatch investments

WestJet cancels thousands of domestic flights through May as virus gashes sales

WestJet cancels thousands of domestic flights through May as virus gashes sales

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Alberta confirms 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Five new deaths reported

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

Toronto stock market gains midweek on higher crude and gold prices

Toronto stock market gains midweek on higher crude and gold prices

‘They lived as a family, they died as a family:’ Red Deerian whose family was killed in Nova Scotia says

Family is accepting donations

Most Read