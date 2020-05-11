WestJet announced that domestic route suspensions will continue through July 4, in a May 10, 2020 story. (Photo contributed)

WestJet extends flight cancellations into July as COVID-19 keeps passenger loads low

International route suspensions continue to June 25

CALGARY — WestJet says it is extending many flight cancellations into early July as it continues to deal with record-low passenger numbers due to COVID-19.

In late April, the Calgary-based carrier said it was cancelling some 18,000 flights between May 5 and June 4.

An announcement from WestJet on Sunday says domestic route suspensions will continue through July 4, and that several domestic seasonal routes also won’t begin until July.

It further says it is extending its temporary transborder and international route suspensions through to June 25.

WestJet says the move is to “address significantly reduced guest demand for air travel while continuing to keep critical economic lifelines open for essential travel and cargo.”

The airline says customers with travel booked after June 5 through July 4 will be notified of their options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.

WestJet

