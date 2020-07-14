WestJet will resume flights to London and Paris starting Aug. 20, in a July 14, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

WestJet increasing service for August, but still remains far below a year ago

London and Paris flights starting August 20

CALGARY — WestJet plans to restart non-stop flights from Calgary to London and Paris next month as it slowly increases the number of flights it offers this summer.

The airline says it will resume the flights to London and Paris starting Aug. 20.

The airline industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 due to travel restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic.

WestJet’s August schedule includes more than 200 daily flights.

It says the plan is about a 10 per cent increase in flying compared with July, but a decrease of 75 per cent compared with August last year.

WestJet will offer flights to 39 cities in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean and one in Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.

WestJet

