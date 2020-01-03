Passengers disembark from WestJet’s first-ever flight into Cranbrook. Paul Rodgers photo.

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is the most punctual airline in Canada, according to a travel data provider.

The Calgary-based carrier placed sixth among airlines in North America last year, OAG said in its annual report examining on-time performance.

The report also lists WestJet at No. 15 among low-cost carriers worldwide, with 79 per cent of its flights on-time.

Air Canada squeaked into the so-called punctuality league, placing 20th among “mega airlines” behind the big U.S. carriers as well as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air China.

The Montreal-based airline’s on-time performance was 66 per cent, the report said.

Calgary and Edmonton were the only Canadian airports to reach the top 20 for on-time performance, placing 17th and 20th in the large and medium categories, respectively. Notably absent were Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The report defines on-time performance (OTP) as flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

Despite a rising tide of frustration against airlines as fees increase and seat space shrinks, OAG data analyst John Grant said airlines and airports “are reaching near peak operational OTP across the world.”

Complaints about airline service in Canada increased more than 570 per cent between 2015-16 and 2017-18, according to the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The vast majority of the 5,565 passenger complaints in 2017-18 were against Canadian carriers. Flight disruptions and baggage issues were the most common reason.

Nonetheless, Air Canada’s operating revenues rose nearly seven per cent year over year to $14.76 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

“It tends to say that customers like to complain, but it doesn’t have a big impact on their buying behaviour,” said Robert Kokonis, president of Toronto-based consulting firm AirTrav Inc.

“You look at the spread between the top North American (airlines), Delta — 83.56 per cent — and Air Canada — 66.42 per cent — that’s a 17 percentage point spread between the carriers, which is quite significant,” Kokonis said.

READ MORE: ‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Six U.S. airlines made it into the punctuality pantheon among mega airlines — defined as more than 30 million seats scheduled for departure in 2019 — including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

At fourth place among the mega carriers, Delta was the top North American airline in the category with nearly 84 per cent of its flights on-time.

“Delta’s continued OTP dominance is remarkable given the size and range of its operations,” Grant said in a release.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Just Posted

Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

Series shot in Sylvan Lake now streaming world-wide

Abracadavers was partially shot in Sylvan Lake during the summer of 2017

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Bashaw native Darren Throop appointed to Order of Canada

CEO of entertainment giant eOne born and raised in Bashaw

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

Blackfalds RCMP investigate armed car jacking

Two males steal Mitsubishi Lancer after showing what appeared to be shotguns

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and Alberta now has a federal carbon tax

Most Read