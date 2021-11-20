Winners named for annual Chamber Business Awards

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announced annual Business Awards winners Nov. 19 after receiving a record number of nominations and submissions.

Twelve outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals were recognized for their performance and local contributions. Winners were chosen by a group of local anonymous individuals.

The live Oscar-themed Business Awards held Friday afternoon at Landmark Cinema featured a stiltwalker, a roaming magician, magic show, complimentary wine, beer, and delicious hot and cold appetizers, accompanied by tons of interactions.

Ruby Cole-Ellis from The Maby Studio took home the Business Woman of the Year award.

Knot Just A Box was recognized with the Visitor Friendly award.

The Marketing Excellence award was presented to Snake Lake Brewing Company.

Crucial Diesel was presented with the Customer Service Excellence award.

The Philanthropy award was taken by Sun of a Beach.

Trybe Fitness Bar was recognized with the Business Resiliency award.

Home-Based Business of the Year award went to Petal and Blum Creative.

Tech Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd. received the New Business of the Year award.

Small Business of the Year award was presented to The Baby Footprint.

Sylvan Lake Sobeys took home the Large Business of the Year award.

The event was followed by an after-party with drinks and dinner organized by Bukz.

