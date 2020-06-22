Winnipeg plant gets $100M in federal financing to pull protein from peas, canola

Winnipeg plant gets $100M in federal financing to pull protein from peas, canola

OTTAWA — The federal government is helping finance an innovative, new agricultural production plant in Winnipeg that turns peas and canola into protein powders for the food industry.

Merit Functional Foods Corp. plans to have its new 94,000-square-foot production plant at Winnipeg’s Centreport running by the end of the year.

There it will extract protein from peas and canola seeds for use in everything from pre-packaged protein shakes and meat-alternative foods to non-dairy creamers and energy bars.

The company intends to use only Canadian-grown peas and canola and claims to be the first in the world that will produce canola protein for the food industry.

Ottawa is contributing a total of $100 million, including a previously announced $9.2 million from the Protein Industries Supercluster.

Loans of $25 million and $55 million are coming from Farm Credit Canada and Export Development Canada, while the AgriInnovate Program is contributing a $10-million repayable grant.

“This facility will be a world leader in plant-based proteins and will create good jobs in a fast-growing field,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday. ”And by using 100 per cent Canadian inputs, it will also support farmers who produce the canola and yellow peas used in Merit’s products.”

Demand for plant-based proteins is soaring as people around the world seek to find meat alternatives in a bid to improve their health and that of the planet. Merit is seeking to make protein additives from peas and canola that taste better and have improved textures.

Merit signed a development agreement with Nestle in January to use Merit’s pea and canola protein products in Nestle’s food offerings.

The plant is expected to create 80 new jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Agriculture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?
Next story
Net-zero carbon emissions target a ‘moon shot,’ says natural resources minister

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases Sunday

Number of hospitalizations down in Alberta

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Auditor General says she needs bigger funding boost due to pandemic demands

Auditor General says she needs bigger funding boost due to pandemic demands

Airlines face MPs’ frustration over health concerns, lack of refunds

Airlines face MPs’ frustration over health concerns, lack of refunds

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Liberals look filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

Liberals look filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

Trudeau says health trumps industry concerns as travel restrictions remain

Trudeau says health trumps industry concerns as travel restrictions remain

U.S. residents en route to Alaska via Canada ticketed for breaking health rules

U.S. residents en route to Alaska via Canada ticketed for breaking health rules

Trump: US doing ‘too good a job’ on testing

Trump: US doing ‘too good a job’ on testing

COVID-19 to leave some lasting economic damage, Bank of Canada chief says

COVID-19 to leave some lasting economic damage, Bank of Canada chief says

Most Read