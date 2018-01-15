Nicks: Creating thoughtful content

I’ve really struggled with what to write this week. Each week up until now, something has occurred in my life I wanted to explore with words, using it as an example of how all aspects of our experience fit together holistically. I like to share content that is well thought out, not just something to fill space. That’s important to me. My hope is that what I write encourages thought, not just something for you to nod or shake your head at.

With the constant stream of information flowing through our social media feeds, where is the thoughtfulness? Are we taking time to digest what we’re reading and thinking about how it affects us personally? Are we examining ourselves to see if we have something to contribute to the conversation and that we’ve taken time to think about critically? Are we simply going to “like” something and post a comment that skims the surface of the topic or, or are we going to make the time to connect personally with someone and be curious about their viewpoint? Are we connecting in person with the people we message day in and and day out?

I love social media. Instagram is the perfect place to find photos from around the world of places I haven’t been to yet and see them from the perspective of people I haven’t met yet. Facebook allows me to keep in touch with friends I grew up with in Pakistan and see pictures of their marriages, babies and travel adventures. It allows me to see snippets of the lives of people I know all over the globe. But my life is here and now and it’s challenging to have a meaningful connection with so many people who haven’t physically been part of my life for years.

So I take the time to meet people in person and be curious about their experience with life. I really listen to them. I also balance that out by taking time for myself to be silent and alone where it’s easier for me to digest life without interference.

In regards to creating thoughtful content, I feel like I’m being true to that premise when I contribute content I’m curious about and interested in. One on one interviews with people are the most fun for me. When I get a chance to meet someone new and see how they process life, I learn from them and hear about the creative ways they have traversed through life.

True, I also learn what pitfalls I may want to avoid as well.

Key questions that are starting to come up again and again for me are these: Am I adding something of value to another’s life process? Does what I write encourage people to be more curious, more willing to connect with others, more willing to discuss challenges and more willing to explore possible ways through the challenges? Those are questions I’m curious about and are some of the main reasons why I write.

What are you curious about? What truly interests you? What causes you to be engaged enough to put down your phone and get out into the world where you connect with others? What kind of news do you want to create? I’d love to hear from you and share those experiences.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

