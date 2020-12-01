Associate Minister Hunter joins Minister Dreeshen to cut the red tape on Alberta’s Christmas trees. (Photo submitted)

Associate Minister Hunter joins Minister Dreeshen to cut the red tape on Alberta’s Christmas trees. (Photo submitted)

Unwrapping red tape on Christmas

Opinion

Albertans can now get their own Christmas trees and firewood from Crown land for free.

The holiday season is here and families across Alberta are looking forward to the time-honoured tradition of visiting their local forests to gather firewood and to cut down their own Christmas tree.

But this year, things are going to be a little different.

During the 2019 election, we promised to cut red tape and we have done exactly that. In fact, in our first update, the government announced that we have cut red tape by more than six per cent. This year, we are unwrapping the red tape around harvesting Christmas trees and firewood.

Albertans can now enjoy this fun family tradition with their families for free. We’ve eliminated the $5 cost for the permit, saving Albertans $100,000 a year in unnecessary fees. Alberta’s 87 million acres of forest belong to us all, and spending time with family while picking the perfect Christmas tree is an important part of our province’s culture.

That’s why we’re making it easier for Albertans to enjoy it. For those that are considering this for the first time this year, your Personal Use Forest Products Permit is valid for 30 days and allows you to harvest up to:

• three Christmas trees;

• five cubic metres of firewood (approximately 3 full regular truck beds);

• five cubic metres of roundwood (often used for fence posts and rails); or

• 20 tree transplants.

With these changes, you’ll still need a permit to harvest Crown timber for personal use. If you’re caught without a permit or reselling Crown timber, you could face a fine, and possibly end up on Santa’s naughty list.

You can get your permit online or at your local forest area office. After accepting the terms and conditions, you’ll receive a map that shows you exactly where you can harvest Crown timber.

2020 has been an incredibly difficult year but this change will hopefully brighten up Christmas for so many Alberta families.

We encourage Albertans to go out and take their time with their families to find the perfect Christmas tree this year. Alberta has so much to offer and we’re blessed to live in the most free and open place in the world.

Merry Christmas Alberta!

– Submitted by Hon. Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

READ MORE: ‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone up to 1,249 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer sits at 257 active COVID-19 cases

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake to receive $5,000,000 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer funding

MLA Devin Dreeshen breaks down the funding communities will receive from MOST

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New record: Red Deer at 236 active COVID cases

One more death in central zone reported

(Photo Courtesy of Fortis Alberta)
New FortisAlberta instillation in Sylvan means more reliability and shorter power interruption times

FortisAlberta recently installed a Distribution Automation system in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment. Photo Courtesy of Google Maps
Sylvan Lake RCMP address three key areas of resident concern

RCMP were notified of these main areas of concern through an online Town Hall

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Associate Minister Hunter joins Minister Dreeshen to cut the red tape on Alberta’s Christmas trees. (Photo submitted)
Unwrapping red tape on Christmas

Opinion

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

A scene from last year’s Light the Night fundraiser at the Stettler Town and Country Museum. This year’s rendition is on a drive-through basis only, but it still promises to be a not-to-be-missed seasonal highlight. (Independent file photo)
Stettler Town and Country Museum hosts ‘Light the Night’

This year’s rendition is drive-through only, but will still prove to be a dazzling display

(Black Press File Photo)
Rimbey woman gathering Christmas gifts for seniors at Valleyview Manor

Margaret Tanasiuk says she doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten on Christmas morning

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Rock Soup Craig Haavalsen is sleeping in a tent outside Rock Soup’s location until the Go Fund Me for Rock Soup raises $10,000. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Putting normalcy into asking for help: New non-profit sets up in Wetaskiwin

Rock Soup non-profit is a new secular Food Bank putting down roots in Wetaskiwin.

Most Read