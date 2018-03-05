Vandriel: Adult storytime

If you disagree with the library carrying certain books, please discuss with the librarian

Photo submitted

Storytime conjures images of young children, either gathered in a circle, on someone’s lap, or tucked into bed, hearing a bedtime story. I discovered half a lifetime ago that being read to is incredibly soothing and relaxing.

When I lived in South Africa, Sunday afternoons were either spent hiking out in the bush, avoiding ticks while searching for edible fungi, or being read to by my landlady/surrogate mother, Diana. I recall hot February afternoons in the screened porch, reclining on an ancient sofa, Di’s husband, John, stretched out on the other sofa, while Di sat primly in a hard chair reading to us, usually Dornford Yates novels. We would begin to nod off, lulled into sleep by Di’s gentle voice, only to sit up with a start when that voice trailed off into nothingness. “Another chapter!” John and I would demand, and she would carry on until it was time for tea and cake.

I miss that.

At the library, staff gather around Jeri’s desk as she goes through the new books. She picks an adorable children’s book and begins staff storytime, necessary, as we are often called upon to make recommendations. My favorites are the Pete the Cat stories. They get stuck in my head and are with me for at least a day.

I asked staff what their favorite “Storytime with Jeri” book was. Corrie responded with the Adam Mansback book, Go the @#! To Sleep. I’m familiar with the book, a storybook for adults. There is a children’s version, Seriously, Just Go to Sleep, but the adult version is much more fun, and meant for adults only! Yes, it looks like a picture book, but the language, perspective, and tone are all intended for adult audiences. Mansback gives an account of a father, desperately trying to put his child to bed. It is humorous, irreverent and meant to be read by parents or guardians after the little angels are finally in bed for the night. Unfortunately, the library no longer owns a copy.

Likewise, the second book by Mansback, You Have to @#$!-ing Eat, is also no longer in our collection, although it is owned by other libraries and you can request a copy for your own reading pleasure.

February 25-March 3 was Freedom to Read week. Usually libraries have displays of banned books and lists of which titles their own patrons have challenged within the past year. My librarian friends have stopped asking me which books in my library get challenged the most, because we have none. Not one book has been challenged since I began working here and not because we only order “nice” books. Instead of being challenged, books in our library tend to simply disappear, like the Mansback books did.

Some people might have taken these items, rather than check them out, due to embarrassment over the subject matter. (And, just so you know, I tend to purchase the more risque books in electronic format, so no one has to know what you are reading.) What I strongly suspect, however, is that we have book thieves, making judgements on the reading materials available to the community, and deciding for us what we should or shouldn’t read. I really wish they’d stop. We won’t stop buying these books, so please stop wasting tax payers’ money by stealing them. Stop denying access to information that someone else might desperately need or want. I’d much rather you challenge the book instead. Come talk to me.

Caroline Vandriel

Library Director

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

Previous story
Nicks: How does belief shape you?

Just Posted

Vandriel: Adult storytime

If you disagree with the library carrying certain books, please discuss with the librarian

Photos: Last practice on the lake

Photographer Angie Moberg captured the Atom B Laker’s last practice

Atom AA Lakers Zone 4 Champs

The Sylvan Lake won the Zone 4 championship on March 2.

Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival donates to local charities

AACS, the Christmas Bureau and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank all received donations from the festival

Red Deer County athlete receives grant towards Olympic dream

Kalena Soehn working towards Paris Olympics

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Most Read

  • Vandriel: Adult storytime

    If you disagree with the library carrying certain books, please discuss with the librarian