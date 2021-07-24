100 women collect over $10,000 for local charities

From left to right, Linda Wilson, Heather Donald (Mercy Connect co-ordinator), Kim Langmaid and Jennifer Goodall. Submitted photo

100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake and Area, met twice in the first half of 2021 and collected a total of $11, 500.00 for local charities.

In February, members selected the Trauma Informed Daycare Program offered by the Outreach Centre in Red Deer to receive $5800.00 in donations.

Often, children who have been maltreated have difficulty functioning in regular daycare or preschool settings due to problem behaviour.

As a result, therapeutic day care services, such as the one offered by the Outreach Centre have been established to provide social skills training, modeling, individual therapy, group therapy, nutrition, medical referrals and pharmacological assistance.

Up to 20 per cent of program referrals come from Sylvan Lake and area and our members are enthusiastic about supporting this outstanding program.

In June, members voted to select Mercy Connect in Sylvan Lake to receive $5700.00 in funds to support their program that gives a hand up to struggling members of our Sylvan Lake community.

Mercy Connect works alongside established agencies in Sylvan Lake, filling in the gaps that may occur within the services already available to individuals and families.

A particular passion for the program is helping high school students in town who find themselves shelter insecure. 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake and Area is thrilled to be helping this group with their compassionate care for all residents of Sylvan Lake that need a hand up – not a handout.

100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake and Area meets three times each year to raise funds to support local charities and programs that benefit the residents of Sylvan Lake and area.

New members are always welcome.

Meetings are one hour in length, so it is a great way for busy people to contribute to their community and learn about programs and services without having to juggle a huge time commitment.

Our next meeting is Oct. 18th, 2021, and we hope to be able to meet in person.

Find more information at www.100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca or by emailing Kim, Linda or Jennifer at donate100women@gmail.com. 100 Women Who Care – Small Commitment…Huge impact!

-Submitted