100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

100 Women Who Care of Sylvan Lake and Area gathered virtually in late November to select which local organization would be sponsored for their last donation event of 2020. The Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau was selected by a majority of the attending members – 100 Women organizers were thrilled to pass over $6,600.00 donated by their 100 Women members.

“We are so pleased to support an organization like the Christmas Bureau, we love their mission of ensuring every family in our community gets to experience the magic of the holiday season,” says Kim Langmaid, co-founder of the local 100 Women Who Care chapter.

Donations collected will go toward the purchase of grocery gift cards to give to local families in need with children under the age of 17 years.

100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake and Area meets 3 times a year to raise funds for community non-profits & charities and to have a positive impact on the community. Members can network with like-minded community builders and learn more about the programs, services and needs within our community. Since their inception in 2019, 100 Women has raised over $41000.00 to support local organizations including Sylvan Lake Community Partners, The Bethany Care Foundation, The Sylvan Lake Library, and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. In addition to funds, members donated 100’s of food, personal care and baby care items to support Sylvan Lake families in need.

100 Women Who Care of Sylvan Lake and Area will be digitally meeting again in February – they are happily accepting new members! Additionally, they would love to hear from local not-for-profit organizations that could benefit from 100 Women support. Information can be found at 100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca or by sending an email to sl100women@gmail.com.

-Submitted