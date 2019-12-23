Hannah Stendie promised to cut and donate her hair to Angel Hair For Kids if she reached the fundraising goal of $250. (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

11-year-old Blackfalds girl starts GoFundMe for Red Deer Hospital

Funds raised from birthday wish to go to NICU unit

Eleven-year-old Blackfalds girl Hannah Stendie wanted to make a difference on her 11th birthday.

To do so, Stendie — whose birthday was on Dec. 20 — started a GoFundMe page for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Red Deer Hospital

“I thought that since both my brother and my sister, as well as my cousin who had a serious heart condition, spent time in the NICU that I could donate to it for my birthday and give back to the community,” Stendie said.

Stendie set the original goal of $250, but she has since eclipsed that mark, raising $550 to date — with the final day of the fundraiser being Dec. 31.

“Many people have got on board: my family members, friends, people I don’t even know and it has come quite a ways from what I expected,” she said.

Part of the money raised came from Stendie collecting bottles and taking them to bottle depot herself. All of the organizing and collection of the funds was organized by Stendie herself, according to her mother Rebecca.

Stendie said she wanted to help the one in 10 babies in Canada who require care in the NICU. She also wanted to continue giving back, something which has provided her personal joy.

“I have done a lemonade stand for the SPCA twice before, so it is not my first fundraiser,” she said, adding,”I love giving back. I volunteer and it brings joy to me to help other people.”

Stendie very much hopes that people continue to donate to the GoFundMe and she also committed herself to cutting her hair for Angel Hair for Kids, which provides wigs for kids who have lost their hair from cancer.

“I did it (cut her hair) the day after my birthday on Dec. 21st,” she said.

Stendie thanked everyone who donated so fair and encouraged people to continue to give. She will hand deliver the funds to the NICU upon the completion of the fundraiser.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake rink anticipated to open before Christmas

All ice users are advised to exercise extreme caution when heading out on to Sylvan Lake this winter

Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

11-year-old Blackfalds girl starts GoFundMe for Red Deer Hospital

Funds raised from birthday wish to go to NICU unit

AA Lacombe Generals dominate Blackfalds 8-3 to finish 2019

Lacombe Generals play again Jan. 4 against Fort Sask

Award-winning film, partly shot in the Stettler region, continues to reach a broader audience

Abracadavers follows the story of Chris whose mom died in a freak hair salon chair accident

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Road conditions suspected factor in double fatal highway crash in Alberta

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

Most Read