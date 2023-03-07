$18K raised for 19 non-profits during annual Sylvan Lake Winterfest Polar Bear Dip

Fifty-five individuals registered for the Polar Bear Dip and raised $18,365.59 during this year’s Winterfest

These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)

The Polar Bear Dip at Sylvan Lake Winterfest was a massive success. Proceeds from the event raised over $18,365.59 to go towards 19 local non-profit organizations.

Over 55 people registered for the event with 47 of them actually jumping into the lake.

Town of Sylvan Lake says the funding will be divvied up across 19 local non-profit groups, including:

• Central Alberta Humane Society – $3082

• Sylvan Lake Fire Department – $2408

• Ronald McDonald House is receiving $1690,

• Central Zone Search and Rescue is receiving $1445.69

• Sylvan Lake Cubs Scouts is receiving $1395

• Central Alberta Women’s Shelter is receiving $1285

• Sylvan Lake Play Group Society is receiving $1240,

• Make a Move with Jagger Foundation is receiving $1015

• Fostering Hope Animal Shelter is receiving $945,

• Sylvan Lake Lacrosse is receiving $735,

• Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey is receiving $620

• Sylvan Lake Jumpstart is receiving $575,

• Sylvan Lake Girl Guides is receiving $500,

• Sylvan Lake Youth Services is receiving $450,

• HJ Cody High School is receiving $425, the

• Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association is receiving $205,

• Team Jigger Sledge Hockey is receiving $150,

• Sylvan Lake Kidsport is receiving $100, and the

• Women’s Shelter is receiving $100

The Polar Bear Dip is one of the annual staple Winterfest activities with the jumpers raising money for local charities as part of the entry process.

