These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)

These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)

$18K raised for 19 non-profits during annual Sylvan Lake Winterfest Polar Bear Dip

Fifty-five individuals registered for the Polar Bear Dip and raised $18,365.59 during this year’s Winterfest

The Polar Bear Dip at Sylvan Lake Winterfest was a massive success. Proceeds from the event raised over $18,365.59 to go towards 19 local non-profit organizations.

Over 55 people registered for the event with 47 of them actually jumping into the lake.

Town of Sylvan Lake says the funding will be divvied up across 19 local non-profit groups, including:

• Central Alberta Humane Society – $3082

• Sylvan Lake Fire Department – $2408

• Ronald McDonald House is receiving $1690,

• Central Zone Search and Rescue is receiving $1445.69

• Sylvan Lake Cubs Scouts is receiving $1395

• Central Alberta Women’s Shelter is receiving $1285

• Sylvan Lake Play Group Society is receiving $1240,

• Make a Move with Jagger Foundation is receiving $1015

• Fostering Hope Animal Shelter is receiving $945,

• Sylvan Lake Lacrosse is receiving $735,

• Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey is receiving $620

• Sylvan Lake Jumpstart is receiving $575,

• Sylvan Lake Girl Guides is receiving $500,

• Sylvan Lake Youth Services is receiving $450,

• HJ Cody High School is receiving $425, the

• Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association is receiving $205,

• Team Jigger Sledge Hockey is receiving $150,

• Sylvan Lake Kidsport is receiving $100, and the

• Women’s Shelter is receiving $100

The Polar Bear Dip is one of the annual staple Winterfest activities with the jumpers raising money for local charities as part of the entry process.

READ MORE: Winterfest set to return better than ever

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisersylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)
$18K raised for 19 non-profits during annual Sylvan Lake Winterfest Polar Bear Dip

A sawed-off .22 caliber gun seized by RCMP after a recent shooting in Ponoka. (RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP arrest five after 53 Street shooting

Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating has nominations open for the companies new ‘Because We Care’ campaign. (Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating/Facebook)
Sylvan Lake company hoping for boost in nominations to give a family a free furnace

Atom football coach Nathan Geib from Sylvan Lake won Football Alberta’s atom/ pee wee coach of the year award. (Photo by Sylvan Lake Minor Football)
Sylvan Lake’s Nathan Geib wins atom/ pee wee Coach of the Year