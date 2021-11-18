50 Christmas ornaments hidden around town

The Alliance Community Church is igniting Christmas joy with 50 Believe Christmas ornaments to be hidden across town. The church is asking anyone who finds an ornament with a number on it to visit the Alliance Community Church fun festive treat.

The ornaments will be out for people to hunt starting Nov. 27, the weekend of Sylvan Lake Winter Village launch. As part of the Winter Village festival, the church will also be decorating a Christmas tree by the pier.

Children’s Pastor Khristie Looy said, “It’s been a hard couple of years for so many and we just wanted to bring a little extra joy to the community this year.

“Each of the ornaments will have the instructions as to what to do when the ornament is found.”

Church Children’s Ministry Coordinator Shana Ondik said, “We know that Sylvan Lake Rocks has been very successful throughout the summer and fall and wanted to continue that excitement throughout the winter months for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“Decorating a tree for the Winter Village allows us to be part of the Sylvan Lake community and also add an element of fun to the community by hosting this Believe ornament hunt.

“We, the Alliance Community Kids Ministry, want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas! We are excited to be part of the Winter Village this year and carry on the spirit of Sylvan Lake Rocks into the Christmas season in a new way! Blessings to everyone in our community and have fun!”

