A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)

Local businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Businesses in Sylvan Lake are being more creative in how they offer services to customers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local businesses are offering curb-side pick-up, e-transfers, online ordering and much more to stay operational during an unstable and uncertain time for everyone.

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce President David Phillips says that creativity is needed now to keep a business operational during the COVID-10 outbreak.

“Being creative is the only thing we can do. With what we are going through right now, it can only be dealt with by being creative,” Phillips said.

Local restaurants are offering delivery, when they hadn’t before. They are changing their hours to be more accommodating to their customers during a difficult time.

Some restaurants are even changing their menus to offer family meals.

“I think businesses are finding a niche that needs to be served during this time and are doing just that,” Phillips said.