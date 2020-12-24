A Year in Review: February

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Local athletes cheer their way to Walt Disney World

Four Sylvan Lake athletes are heading to the 2020 Cheerleading World Championships at Walt Disney World.

Halle Murray, 11, Charlie West, 12, Ruby Wynnyk, 14, and Sophie Moffet, 15, alongside their Premier Academy Cheerleading and Tumbling’s Ivy League teammates will be the first ever Red Deer team to go to the competition.

The all-girls team has only been practicing together since September, but they will be competing in one of the toughest divisions at Worlds, the Senior 6 Division.

“We knew it would be a challenge because none of the team has gone for a bid to Worlds before and so we knew it would be a challenge, but one we knew they were ready for,” said Riana Luck, who coaches the team alongside Matt Wiggins.

Murray, who has been cheering for nine years, says she feels “really good” about how the team has meshed over the season, while West, with eight years of cheer experience, says she thinks it was good the team got the bid right from the start.

Young snowboarders jumping through competition season

Local snowboarders Silas Lehr, 10, and Solomon Wynnyk, 11, are back on the competition scene.

With only a few competitions checked off the list this season each of them has already found the podium.

Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School’s Lehr placed second in the U11 division at the Grom Series Slopestyle Competition at WinSport Canada Olympic Park (COP) on Jan. 28.

It was Lehr’s only competition of the season thus far and said it was his favourite Grom to date.

“After I got second after like 20 minutes of it it didn’t really mean much to me anymore because all it was was just to have fun,” said Lehr. “I liked getting it though, it was fun.”

Wynnyk also found himself on podium last week.

He walked away with first place in the U13 division and the title of “Best Trick.”

The Ecole Mother Teresa School student also clinched second place in a double down and at provincials.

Local athlete earns bronze medal in rock climbing

Camden Lund recently made it to the podium in the Western Canada Youth Boulder Regionals competition in Calgary.

After a long weekend of competition, Lund finished in third place and won a bronze medal.

To finally find a place on the podium meant a lot to Lund, who competed in the Youth C division of the competition.

Going into the weekend-long event, Lund was sitting in fourth place before the Western Canada Regionals.

“All this time I’ve been just off of the podium so it feels really great to get there,” he said.

Lund explained he had a great time at the competition and had a lot of fun solving the puzzles to move on to the next zone.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

Just Posted

A Year in Review: February

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

SPARC members pose for a photo outside Bethany Sylvan Lake along with the numerous gifts they collected for seniors. (Photo Submitted)
SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

SPARC brought gifts to staff and residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Lodge

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)
Grocery stores in central Alberta report COVID-19 cases

Red Deer and central Alberta stores

(File)
No criminal charges for southern Alberta police in ‘Star Wars’ storm trooper arrest

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

Most Read