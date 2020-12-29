A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Trauma supports in place in wake of local girl’s death

The Sylvan Lake community is in mourning after the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl at Ecole Fox Run School.

Brooke-Lynn Longman was at a basketball practise for the school’s senior team, which her family said was a “triumph to match her sister’s legacy at Fox Run”, when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Longman was hospitalized at the Mazenkowski Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, an extension of the Stollery in Edmonton, where she sadly died on Dec. 19.

Family, friends, students and staff from Sylvan Lake school’s attended the celebration of life held at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre on Dec. 28.

Chinook’s Edge School Division’s Superintendent Kurt Sacher said the memorial service went a long way of helping many people cope with the loss.

“Grief is different for everyone, and everyone deals with it in their own way. I really think they did an excellent job of celebrating Brooke-Lynn, and I think that helps a lot of people,” Sacher said.

The school division is helping staff and students who have been affected by the tragic death of their friend, classmate and student.

Sacher says there are processes in place to help staff and students whenever something potentially traumatic happens, such as this instance.

Fracking the official cause of last spring’s earthquake

A study by the Alberta Geological Survey has concluded the cause of the earthquake that rocked Sylvan Lake in March, 2019.

According to a report published by the Alberta Geological Society, a department of Alberta Energy Regulators (AER), the earthquake was caused by fracking at a nearby site.

The report, released last month, details finding from the ML 4.18 earthquake with the epicentre located about 12 kilometres south of town, as well as ML 3.13 quake a year prior located near Red Deer.

Alberta Energy Regulators (AER) deemed the two quakes suspicious, due to their location.

“The observation of these events in a typically seismically quiescent region was suspicious, considering the recent development of the Duvernay East Shale Basin,” the report reads.

Vesta Energy, a Calgary-based company, was fracking at the time and in the vicinity of earthquake.

AER said they had to use information obtained by Vesta Energy to properly assess the situation, and find a cause for the quake.