Dozens gathered in front of the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment to show their support and appreciation on June 19. The coffee and conversation event asked Sylvan Lakers to bring a chair, a coffee and a sign to show their support for the work they do. (File Photo)

A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Class of 2020 will always remember senior year

The Class of 2020 has had an unusual senior year, one they and others will remember for years to come.

Despite the year, and graduation, not going to plan as the graduates hoped, Sadie Jeffries, H.J. Cody’s valedictorian, says the year will be memorable nonetheless.

“This is definitely not the senior year we had planned or hoped for, but I still think it was special in its own way,” said Jeffries.

What makes the year special for the graduates, is the togetherness the grads have felt in a difficult time, according to Jeffries.

She said the graduates will remember it as a time when they couldn’t be together as a class everyday, but were still connected thanks to social media.Young locals plan peaceful anti-racism march

Sylvan Lake sisters Herliné and Olivia Taylor are hoping to effect change in their community by organizing a peaceful walk through downtown.

The young sisters say the march or peaceful protest is to bring awareness to members of the community, and to help start a conversation about racism.

Olivia, a Grade 10 student at Ecole HJ Cody High School, says the hope is to have the community come together and stand against racism.

“Racism is more than black and white… I have a friend who is Muslim and has experienced racism,” Olivia said. “This march is a peaceful walk standing against racism in our community.”

Herliné, a nursing student, says it feels like people have forgotten what it means to be an inclusive and diverse community.

Her hope for the march, which goes from the Municipal Government Building down the lakeshore and back, is to have people in Sylvan Lake think about their actions and words towards other people.

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Library threw a royal tea party in March where young royals were treated with crafts of all sorts, including being fitted with a personalized crown. Along with crafts and games, it wouldn’t be a tea party without tea and treats, which was served with the help of a giant Tea-Rex. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Respiratory therapist Sarah MacKenzie was among the first wave of health-care professionals in Central Zone to receive the COVID vaccine last week. She has been sharing her experiences with many who are curious about the vaccine. Photo from Alberta Health Services
Respiratory therapist shares her COVID vaccine experiences

Sarah MacKenzie among just over 300 central Alberta health workers to get vaccine so far

Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.
Wetaskiwin locals make Christmas dinner for 24/7 Integrated Response Hub

Full turkey dinner and sides donated to Wetaskiwin’s Integrated Response Hub this Christmas.

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Judy Birdsell, who now calls Calgary home, has been selected to the Order of Canada for her, ‘Extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients in Alberta and across Canada. photo submitted
Former Stettler resident Judy Birdsell selected for the Order of Canada

Birdsell has been honoured for her extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Nancy Hartling, centre, stands with Senator Peter Harder and Senator Elaine McCoy before being sworn in during a ceremony in the Senate in Ottawa on November 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former Alberta cabinet minister turned Independent senator Elaine McCoy dies

Born in Brandon, Man., McCoy began her career in politics in Alberta in the 1980s

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

