A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Class of 2020 will always remember senior year

The Class of 2020 has had an unusual senior year, one they and others will remember for years to come.

Despite the year, and graduation, not going to plan as the graduates hoped, Sadie Jeffries, H.J. Cody’s valedictorian, says the year will be memorable nonetheless.

“This is definitely not the senior year we had planned or hoped for, but I still think it was special in its own way,” said Jeffries.

What makes the year special for the graduates, is the togetherness the grads have felt in a difficult time, according to Jeffries.

She said the graduates will remember it as a time when they couldn’t be together as a class everyday, but were still connected thanks to social media.Young locals plan peaceful anti-racism march

Sylvan Lake sisters Herliné and Olivia Taylor are hoping to effect change in their community by organizing a peaceful walk through downtown.

The young sisters say the march or peaceful protest is to bring awareness to members of the community, and to help start a conversation about racism.

Olivia, a Grade 10 student at Ecole HJ Cody High School, says the hope is to have the community come together and stand against racism.

“Racism is more than black and white… I have a friend who is Muslim and has experienced racism,” Olivia said. “This march is a peaceful walk standing against racism in our community.”

Herliné, a nursing student, says it feels like people have forgotten what it means to be an inclusive and diverse community.

Her hope for the march, which goes from the Municipal Government Building down the lakeshore and back, is to have people in Sylvan Lake think about their actions and words towards other people.