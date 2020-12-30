A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Parent Link says goodbye

The Lakeview Parent Link Centre’s in Eckville and Sylvan Lake said thank you and farewell on Friday.

Lakeview Parent Link Centre – Eckville hosted a Thank You Party the morning of Feb. 28, while the centre in Sylvan Lake held a Wrap-Up Celebration in the afternoon.

“We wanted to just have the opportunity to thank families and just give them one more chance for everybody to get together and hang out and just see the sort of Parent Link community that we have built,” said Heather Sweetnam, family programs supervisor, at the Thank You Party in Eckville.

She added the parties were to show their appreciation for all the support the community has provided throughout the years.

“We’re just really hoping moving forward that families are still able to connect with each other and get their little kids together and do things outside of what we do,” Sweetnam said.

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The votes are in from across Central Alberta and the name of the new Western Canadian Baseball League team has been decided.

The expansion team will take to the diamond during the 2021 season as the navy blue and gold Sylvan Lake Gulls.

On March 15 a small crowd gathered in Hockey Central, which had been aptly re-named as “Baseball Central,” for a panel discussion with the team’s management and the big unveiling.

The team name was decided by Central Albertans first by a call for nominations then a vote during the month of February.

“Just the feedback and the buzz around the town was completely worth it,” said Aqil Samuel, general manager and president of baseball operations, adding there was a total of 27 polling stations.