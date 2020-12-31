A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)

A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Raising flags along Hwy 11 near Red Deer to honour first responders, health care workers

There are 250 flags waving in the wind between Red Deer and Sylvan Lake to honour those helping others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian, provincial, municipal and international flags have been raised along Highway 11 as part of Flags of Unity, a Veterans Voices of Canada tribute to health care workers and first responders.

“This is an opportunity to honour those … who are out there every day in front of who knows what – we really don’t know how this virus works, what it does and how it acts,” said Al Cameron, Veteran Voices of Canada founding CEO.

“We’ve got all these people out there putting their lives on the line each day in central Alberta, across Canada and across the world. We have to make sure we honour these people because they’re so important to us.”

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

This year marked a milestone for the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club.

With the turn of the decade, the year 2020 brought the club’s 45th year of service.

Melody Gillespie, past-president of the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club, says the milestone is both awesome and hard to believe.

“The community kept us running for the entire 45 years, but it’s just volunteers and kids’ interest that makes the club really possible,” Gillespie explained in a phone interview.

“We’ve definitely had some challenges keeping things going with the old barn falling and less ice and I’ll even say economy, but its been good.”

Over the years, Gillespie says, the club has hosted “amazing and well attended” competitions, and had skaters progress as far as adult competitions and Winter Games.

Most Read