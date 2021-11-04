Add your Halloween pumpkins to Pumpkin Trail

The Town of Sylvan Lake is challenging residents to create a Pumpkin Trail longer than last year’s by adding their pumpkins to the trail instead of tossing them out.

The Pumpkin Trail, starting at the Municipal Government building at 50 St. and 48 Ave. has started to gain traction.

Additions to the trail are welcomed before the final count takes place on Nov. 8. All pumpkins will be donated for livestock and agricultural purposes.

Mayor Megan Hanson said, “Sylvan Lake always impresses me whenever a competition comes our way and I think this is such a fun way that we can all bring out our competitive spirits and bring the pumpkins down to join the Pumpkin Trail.”

Hanson hopes the trail breaks record of the longest pumpkin trail of 1,646 m according to the Guinness Book of World Records. She said, “It kind of extends the joy of the holiday season but also I think it is pretty cool that we get a chance to take a run at the current Guinness World Record, so that is exciting.”

Hanson said she has been noticing quite a lot of community effort and the trail is already making its way out of Lion’s park.

“We are off to a good start and it’d be great to see that travel through our downtown.

If you are coming down and could grab pumpkins from a neighbour or two as well, it just adds to the trail.

Either way, I think it is super fun. Just to come for a walk down and see the pumpkins. There is some creativity there in what people have painted on or carved in or the different messages that have been left on them. So, it’s really a fun activity to come for a walk along the pumpkin trail as well.”