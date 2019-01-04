Alberta Farm Animal Care puts out call for award nominations

There are three awards for the AFAC: Communication, Industry Leadership and Innovation

A general call for nominations has been issued by the Alberta Farm Animal Care (AFAC).

The awards were created in 2001 to recognize exceptional contributions in livestock welfare, states an AFAC press release.

There are three categories: Communication, Industry Leadership and Innovation with the deadline for nominations set for Feb. 15.

Award of Distinction for Communication

This award honours those that take an active role in effectively telling the story about livestock issues, and informing the public and agri-food industry about farm animal care in a factual and honest way that is credible and builds trust.

Award of Distinction for Industry Leadership

This award honours those who integrate animal welfare into their core business strategy, striving to achieve more than expected regarding animal welfare and setting a higher standard.

Award of Distinction for Innovation

This award honours those who have developed a new process, product, or source of knowledge that has made a significant impact on improving the welfare of livestock and the industry.

Nominees must demonstrate a strong commitment to others through contributions to their community or society, and be recognized by peers as having reached a high level of accomplishment and expertise in their field.

According to the AFAC, people who are nominating individuals or organizations are asked to write a letter and summarize their reasons for the nomination.

How the selection process works

“The AFAC Board will select the award recipients from among the nominations received, and have the discretion to leave a prize un-awarded,” states the release.

Award recipients will be notified on or before March 1 and they will be invited to receive the award at the Livestock Care Conference on March 21 in Olds.

Submit nominations to Kristen Hall at kristen@afac.ab.ca.

They apply new, innovative ideas and management practices to improve and ensure high standards of animal wellbeing. They understand the public’s need for assurance that farm animals are raised humanely. They can be held up as examples of those who are making a difference.