Alberta Farm Animal Care puts out call for award nominations

There are three awards for the AFAC: Communication, Industry Leadership and Innovation

A general call for nominations has been issued by the Alberta Farm Animal Care (AFAC).

The awards were created in 2001 to recognize exceptional contributions in livestock welfare, states an AFAC press release.

There are three categories: Communication, Industry Leadership and Innovation with the deadline for nominations set for Feb. 15.

Award of Distinction for Communication

This award honours those that take an active role in effectively telling the story about livestock issues, and informing the public and agri-food industry about farm animal care in a factual and honest way that is credible and builds trust.

Award of Distinction for Industry Leadership

This award honours those who integrate animal welfare into their core business strategy, striving to achieve more than expected regarding animal welfare and setting a higher standard.

Award of Distinction for Innovation

This award honours those who have developed a new process, product, or source of knowledge that has made a significant impact on improving the welfare of livestock and the industry.

Nominees must demonstrate a strong commitment to others through contributions to their community or society, and be recognized by peers as having reached a high level of accomplishment and expertise in their field.

According to the AFAC, people who are nominating individuals or organizations are asked to write a letter and summarize their reasons for the nomination.

How the selection process works

“The AFAC Board will select the award recipients from among the nominations received, and have the discretion to leave a prize un-awarded,” states the release.

Award recipients will be notified on or before March 1 and they will be invited to receive the award at the Livestock Care Conference on March 21 in Olds.

Submit nominations to Kristen Hall at kristen@afac.ab.ca.

2019 AFAC Awards of Distinction

The Alberta Farm Animal Care Awards of Distinction were initiated in 2001 to recognize individuals or groups who have made exceptional contributions in the field of livestock welfare. These individuals or organizations work hard to advance the mandate of AFAC and the welfare of livestock in Alberta.

They apply new, innovative ideas and management practices to improve and ensure high standards of animal wellbeing. They understand the public’s need for assurance that farm animals are raised humanely. They can be held up as examples of those who are making a difference.

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP officer and single mom passes away after battle with breast cancer

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Alberta Farm Animal Care puts out call for award nominations

There are three awards for the AFAC: Communication, Industry Leadership and Innovation

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Valleyview RCMP asks public’s help to locate missing dog

Missing since October

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

VIDEO: Truckers stuck due to Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve

Most Read