Artist, photographers welcome at watershed workshop

Artists and the community are invited to Gilby Hall to celebrate the watershed and river on Sept. 15

The fifth annual Plein Air Painting and Photography Day is back to celebrate great outdoors.

The Medicine River Watershed Society hosts the event yearly to promote awareness of watershed areas and the beauty that can be found on the Medicine River.

“Watershed areas are important to our land and communities for many reasons, so it is nice to highlight them through art,” said Erin Dyrland, event organizer, in an email.

Plein Air Painting and Photography Day invites artists and photographers to go out and create art in the outdoors.

Artists and photographers are asked to meet at the Gilby Hall at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 to grab coffee and a map of locations along the river.

The attendees are then free to explore and create until around 4 p.m. when they will meet back at the hall to display their artwork.

Dyrland says photographers bring photos with them that day to display or they can just enjoy taking photos.

There will be different stands and tables available to display paintings and pre-printed photos.

“The emphasis is on the river and the nature nearby, but attendees are free to paint and photograph what they please, while respecting the land and landowners,” said Dyrland,

The event will also have Red Deer’s Larry Reese as the featured artist.

Artists and photographers do not need to pre-register and are asked to bring their own supplies and lunch for the day.

At 5 p.m. the entire community is invited out for a free beef on a bun supper at the Gilby Hall to socialize and enjoy local art.

Dyrland says the event has “lucked out” with nice weather in the past, but there is a contingency plan in place.

Photos of various areas of the river will be available for people to paint from in case of inclement weather.