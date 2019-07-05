Drayton Bussiere, Lacombe County fire chief, recently announced the donation of an aerial apparatus to a fire department in Paraguay. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

ASFA announces fire engine donation in Lacombe

Aerial Apparatus being sent to Paraguay

The Alberta Society for Firefighters Abroad, which is comprised of many members from the Lacombe County Fire Service and the City of Lacombe Fire Department, recently donated a fire engine to the Encarnacion Fire Department in Paraguay.

The donation, which was made possible through the support of Dow Chemical, is part of the newly formed ASFA’s mission to support firefighting departments throughout the world.

County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere has been involved with these donations for many years and said the intent of these projects is to create sustainable firefighting departments in places that need them.

“We needed a solid connection with a country and we had a member of the Lacombe Fire Department who was from Paraguay,” Bussiere said. “He is well aware of the need there and helped facilitate the connections. We have built a base there.”

Bussiere said that Paraguay has been their main focus on several projects — but the official formation of the ASFA allows them to expand their scope.

“We may stay there and start operating somewhere else eventually,” he said.

“I think we will because there is a lot of need out there in different countries. The need is great in Paraguay and we will continue to work there for a long time.”

Bussiere said the arrival of these donations is a big deal for these fire departments in Paraguay.

“The fire department that I travelled down to train had no fire engine at all before we donated one, so there were going to calls without proper equipment,” he said. “They had an ambulance, but really it was a van they modified into an ambulance.

“It is really impressive the amount of work the fire departments are doing without the proper equipment.”

Bussiere said that most fire departments in the region are 100 per cent volunteer and community run, with little guidance from their federal governments.

“There is some fire apparatus, but the road system from community to community really delays response. The more we can help expedite that is significant for them,” he said.

Eric Nicholas, Board Member of the Alberta Society for Firefighters Abroad, said this particular engine is perfect for the community of Encarnacion.

“With the amount of infrastructure they have, including high-rise buildings and large commercial development, we found that this truck with it capabilities and ladder capabilities would be best suited for that location,” he said.

“This is the first time we have dealt with an apparatus this large. This is our seventh donation truck and we have previously done a few other mid-sized engines that municipalities had retires.”

All of the engines donated, although retired in Alberta, exceed their safety guidelines — meaning they should have long second lives in Paraguay.

The truck will soon begin it’s trek to South America, where upon arrival, it will be joined by Albertan firefighters to help train the local departments.

“This truck will be loaded tomorrow and is being sent to Vancouver, where it will be loaded on to a shipping container. It will be then transported next week on to a three-month journey down the west coast, through the Panama Canal, around the east coast of Brazil and then up from a river opening in Uruguay,” Nicholas said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Movies at the Beach ready to premiere in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Starting in August the Town will eliminate estimates and actual meter reads will be done monthly

ASFA announces fire engine donation in Lacombe

Aerial Apparatus being sent to Paraguay

Movies at the Beach ready to premiere in Sylvan Lake

Movies at the Beach will run every Thursday, July 11-Aug.29, in Centennial Park at dusk

Sylvan Lake author releases debut novel

Kenneth Walsh released Breaking Jane in May and is hard at work on his sophomore piece

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

CP Rail officially renames signs from “Hobbema” to “Maskwacis”

Change acknowledges true history of territory

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Suspects wanted in Maskwacis shooting

RCMP need help to ID suspects, victim in stable condition

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Most Read