Beacon Hill performs original play

Grades 4 - 6 performed “The Holiday Who-sical” written by music teacher Kim Niemela

The Grade 4 – 6 students at Beacon Hill put on their first ever Christmas concert at Alliance Church Dec. 21. The students performed a musical play called “The Holiday Who-sical,” written by the school’s music teacher, Kim Niemela who used ideas submitted by her students to formulate the play.

Grades 4 and 5 students along with the choir performed many pieces throughout the play while the Grade 6 students performed the play with the support of the stage crew members also in their grade.

The school was thrilled with the results of the play and is looking forward to what the students will do next year.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
