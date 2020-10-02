A screenshot from the Benalto Community Garden’s contest entry which shows the first year of growth in the community garden this summer.

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

The Benalto Community Garden is looking for support in their quest to win $2,500 from Scotts Miracle’Fro Canada.

In April, the Benalto Community Garden received at $2,500 Gro for Good grant from Scotts Miracle-Gro Canada. The grant helps organizations and clubs develop sustainable gardens and green-spaces in their community.

The Benalto Community Garden has created a video for the contest, which is posted on the Scotts Miracle-Gro Canada Facebook page. The two-and-a-half video details the work that has been done to get the garden up and running.

“We are so grateful to be one of the six recipients across Canada for the Scotts Canada Gro for Good grant, which helped our garden get up and running. The chance to win additional funding would be so amazing for our little community,” the group said on Facebook.

The construction of the community garden, found in front of the Benalto Community Centre, was completed in early June. Thereafter local gardeners and the Spruce View Boys and Girls Club planted their crops in the raised garden beds.

The community garden has given local families and youth a space to plant their own gardens, when they were unable to before.

“Gardening has been shown to provide multiple benefits, such as, encouraging healthy eating habits while learning how to grow your own food, and the health benefits that come from being outdoors and interacting with nature and other members of your community,” said Karen Stephenson, director of regulatory affairs and stakeholder relations for Scotts Canada, said.

The video can be found on the Scotts Canada Facebook page: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=339101230508625

Voting in the contest is open from Oct. 1-5. Votes are counted for each like, reaction and comment the videos get. All likes and comments have to happen on the original post to be counted for the contest.

“Based on the success of our first year, Scotts Canada is looking forward to offering another year of Gro for Good grants to green space projects that improve and help our youth and communities connect outdoors and enjoy the benefits of gardening,” said Stephenson.

