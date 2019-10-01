A group of residents take in the memorabilia which was donated to the Centennial Station for a small museum which details the old train station’s past. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Benalto’s train station sees new life as community hub

The Benalto Centennial Station held its grand opening on Sept. 28

The former Benalto train station has officially opened it doors as the Benalto Centennial Station.

The Benalto Centennial Station welcomed residents from the community and surrounding area to the grand opening Sept. 28 for a hot dog lunch and a tour of the new facility.

Six years of work on the old railroad station, and roughly half a million dollars has turned out what the committee behind the station hopes will become the hub of the community.

Dave More, a member of the Benalto Booster Club and chair of the grand opening committee, said the community has already been drawn to the new centre.

“We have already had some bookings, and we have one group that regularly holds meetings here,” More said.

The club planned to finish the work on the project in five years with a budget of about $500,000.

The timeline went a little longer than planned, and though final numbers are not official, came a little under budget.

“Because we had to fundraise and deal with grants there were stretches when we had to stop and wait because we didn’t have money at that time,” More said.

“In the end, I think we are all pretty pleased with what we have accomplished.”

The redone train station includes a new kitchen, a gathering space and a small museum full of memorabilia commemorating the history of Benalto and the train station.

The renovations also include a walk-out basement, which will be heavily used in the winter months as the Benalto Centennial Station backs onto the outdoor skating rink.

“The land we are on was donated to us, and we have always had the skating rink here. So, we knew right away that we wanted to place the station on the hill with a basement going out to the rink,” More said.

Skaters will be able to come in to warm-up, use the bathrooms or put on their skates through the basement doors.

There is still some work left to be done on the old station, and More says that means more fundraising is likely to come.

The next part of the work to come is the installation of a few solar panels.

“Keeping this place running will be expensive, so we are hoping the solar panels will help take some of that off our plates,” he said.

The train station began its life in 1928 before moving to become a summer home in the 1970s southwest of Red Deer.

Roughly a decade later it was moved again, this time to the Burnt Lake Industrial area where it stayed for roughly 30 years as a family home.

A community member in Benalto was contacted in the fall of 2012 asking if the Town would be interested in taking the station back.

“We got a call basically saying if we want it, its ours, we just hand to move it back to town… We ended up paying one dollar for it.”

The station was moved back to Benalto in April 2013.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake coffee company fundraising for local woman with cancer

Just Posted

Benalto’s train station sees new life as community hub

The Benalto Centennial Station held its grand opening on Sept. 28

Second annual Flannel and Feast Festival a cold success

The festival was held in the library parking lot on Sept. 28

Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

The 45th Anniversary Bash will be at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18

Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Over the course of a week, each of the schools in Sylvan Lake participated in the annual run

Keys handed over as Sylvan Lake’s first Habitat for Humanity build finishes

Three families, the Redford, Schatz and Dodds, were given the keys to their new homes on Sept. 26

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Day parole denied to ‘sexually greedy’ pedophile who assaulted Edmonton girls

He was declared a long-term offender in 2002 after serving four years for molesting six children

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read