Bentley Farmer’s Market donates iPads to senior care home

The Farmer’s Market donated two iPads and stands to the Bentley Care Centre

The Bentley Care Centre recently received a donation of two new iPads and portable stands for residents to better communicate with their families.

The donation came from the Bentley Farmer’s Market, who has been selling 50/50 tickets throughout the season.

Wendy Buyar, manager for the Bentley Farmer’s Market, says it was an easy choice when deciding where to donate.

“We knew from the moment we decided to use our AGLC licence and do the 50/50 ticket where the money was going to go. It was a no brainer,” she said.

Before the donation, the Bentley Care Centre did not own an iPad for residents to use. An iPad was being borrowed so residents could communicate with family members during the pandemic.

When the committee heard the for iPads, Buyar said they knew right away how best support the facility.

“Especially now with the pandemic, communicating is so important, and with visitors not able to go inside to see residents, this just made sense,” Buyar said.

The Bentley Farmer’s Market has done four draws so far, selling 500 tickets for $2 each. Buyar says the four draws were enough to pay for the new iPads and the portable stands.

With the final market of the season planned for Sept. 5, Buyar plans for two more draws from the 50/50 ticket sales.

“We have people coming in [to the market] just to buy 50/50 tickets… We are really grateful for the support we have gotten.”

Buyar is not sure what the money from the final two draws will be used for. She says the committee has ideas as to where they could potentially donate, but is waiting to hear from Bentley Care Centre first, to see if there is anything else they could help with.

Moving forward, Buyar says the plan is to continue selling 50/50 tickets, to help raise money for local organizations.

“As long as we have people who are willing to sit at a table a sell the tickets, I can’t see why we wouldn’t do it,” she said.

In addition the Farmer’s Market’s donation to the Bentley Care Centre, they are also started the Bentley Farmer’s Market Gleaning Project.

This project make donations of pies, breads, fruits and vegetables, along with other food items to the Lacombe Food Bank from the vendors at the market.

The Lacombe Food Bank then helps to “funnel those donations to Albertans in need.”

“The Lacombe Food Bank services more than just Lacombe, they are the local food bank for those who need to access help in Bentley,” said Buyar.

The Bentley Farmer’s Market is open from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday from June 6 to Sept. 5. It is located at the Bentley Curling Rink.