Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

Shelagh Martin and Deb Andersen, Bethany Sylvan Lake’s site manager, smile for the camera. Photo Submitted

The residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake spent the day celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bethany Care Society recently.

The physical distanced celebration on Sept. 10 included balloon columns, a site-wide blessing by spiritual care practitioners and individually wrapped cookies for residents and employees.

Despite large gathering not being permitted at this time, Deb Andersen, site manager at Bethany Sylvan Lake, says the small event was well received.

“The residents’ faces just lit up with pure joy when we handed out the cookies to them. It was so uplifting and emotional. I’m so glad we could celebrate in our own small way,” Andersen said in a press release.

The senior care home plans to continue the celebrations throughout the month with mini celebrations and blessings.

During this difficult time the staff at Bethany thanks all the residents, families, employees, volunteers, donors, community partners for their ongoing support.

Moving forward, the team at Bethany plans to develop more specialized programs, seek community partnerships and create new alliances.

The Bethany Care Society began in 1945 as the Lutheran-based Riley Estate. Since then it was become a community of “independent living, supportive living, long-term care, specialized dementia, housing and community services.”

Bethany Sylvan Lake will be sharing photos and videos of their celebrations on their social media platforms over the course of the month.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Darren Dressler, chaplain, and Louise Pearson pose for a photo on Sept. 10, Bethany Care Society’s 75th anniversary. Photo Submitted

Previous story
Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

Just Posted

Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

A bike rally was held in the parking lot by the library Thursday evening

Alberta identifies first three COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Outbreaks are located at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge

New stargazing event added to Sylvan Lake’s fall lineup

Picnic Under the Stars , in partnership with Kerry Wood Nature Centre, will be held on Sept. 18

The Warning Signs of Suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Awareness Day

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two southern Alberta schools

Staff or students who have had direct contact with those people with COVID-19 will be contacted

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

Multi-cause protestors rally in Ponoka

Signs ran the gamut from protesting pedophilia to masks, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Can grandparents remain in our social bubbles when kids return to school?

Dr. Barry Pakes, a public health physician and professor at the University of Toronto, says there is plenty to consider

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Blackfalds RCMP respond to fatal motorcycle crash

A collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup occurred Wednesday evening.

Space, regulations biggest hurdles to indoor soccer season

Ponoka players may be able to join ‘mini-leagues’

Lacombe-based author Fran Kimmel to lead writers’ workshop in Stettler

Kimmel’s novels include Shore Girl and No Good Asking

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Most Read