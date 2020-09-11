Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

Shelagh Martin and Deb Andersen, Bethany Sylvan Lake’s site manager, smile for the camera. Photo Submitted

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

The residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake spent the day celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bethany Care Society recently.

The physical distanced celebration on Sept. 10 included balloon columns, a site-wide blessing by spiritual care practitioners and individually wrapped cookies for residents and employees.

Despite large gathering not being permitted at this time, Deb Andersen, site manager at Bethany Sylvan Lake, says the small event was well received.

“The residents’ faces just lit up with pure joy when we handed out the cookies to them. It was so uplifting and emotional. I’m so glad we could celebrate in our own small way,” Andersen said in a press release.

The senior care home plans to continue the celebrations throughout the month with mini celebrations and blessings.

During this difficult time the staff at Bethany thanks all the residents, families, employees, volunteers, donors, community partners for their ongoing support.

Moving forward, the team at Bethany plans to develop more specialized programs, seek community partnerships and create new alliances.

The Bethany Care Society began in 1945 as the Lutheran-based Riley Estate. Since then it was become a community of “independent living, supportive living, long-term care, specialized dementia, housing and community services.”

Bethany Sylvan Lake will be sharing photos and videos of their celebrations on their social media platforms over the course of the month.



