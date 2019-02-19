Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Graduation time is once again drawing near, and the Bibles for Grads committee is looking for the names of Grade 12 students.

Every year for more than 20 years Grade 12 students from Sylvan Lake have approached their high school graduation with a new bible courtesy of the Bible for Grads committee.

Naomi Hilman says the gift isn’t just for students graduating, but for all Sylvan Lake residents in Grade 12.

“Even if you are a credit short of graduation, we want to make sure you get a bible for your next journey,” said Hilman.

Committee members wants to connect with every student possible, and do not take grades or credit into consideration.

Hilman says the gift of a personalized bible is open for all Grade 12 residents of Sylvan Lake, whether they attend H.J. Cody or high school in Red Deer.

She said she would also love to include Eckville students who attend H.J. Cody or Grade 12 students from the surrounding area who attend church in town.

“It’s about showing the students they are thought of and cared for by the community,” Hilman said.

Once again bible for Grads will be celebrated by a banquet lunch and a performance by the Burman University Acronaires.

Along with the turkey dinner and a personalized bible, each Grade 12 student will receive a small gift, which donated by local businesses.

“The businesses have all been very generous and have supported us very well,” said Hilman, adding the committee is very grateful for the continued support.

While not every student may not be Christian, Hilman says each one is very appreciative of the time and effort gone into the event.

“Every year we hear from the kids how grateful they are, but last year in particular they were very appreciative,” she said.

Samantha Hann is a former recipient, who says she looks back on the event fondly.

She says the event made were feel special and loved.

“The fact that it is all done by volunteers increased my appreciation as a graduate and has made me happy to volunteer my time at previous Bibles for Grads,” Hann said.

For more information about the event, or to give a name of a Grade 12 student, contact Hilman at 403 887 5058.

