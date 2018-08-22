Operations Manager Steve Berg and Executive Assistant Lorraine Shewchuk from Big Bear Energy Serives, along with many members of the Big Bear Team, were honoured to accept an “Outstanding Steward in the Sylvan Lake Watershed” award from the Mayor of Sylvan Lake Sean McIntyre and Chair of the Sylvan Lake Management Committee Roger Dufresne, Aug. 21. Photo Submitted

Big Bear Energy Services receives Outstanding Stewardship Award

The award was presented to the company on Aug. 21

Big Bear Energy was recently awarded the “Outstanding Steward in the Sylvan Lake Watershed” award. The award was presented to the company by Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre and Chair of the Sylvan Lake Management Committee Roger Dufresne.

MayorMcIntyre expressed his gratitude for Big Bear’s efforts in the middle of April 2018, when abandoned ice shacks were removed from the melting ice on Sylvan Lake. The ice shacks were retrieved before they caused harm to the ecosystem of the lake and surrounding watersheds or became hazards for warm weather lake users.

-with files from Big Bear Energy Services

